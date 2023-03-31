‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Have Huge Connection to Original Netflix Series

The new Daredevil: Born Again series is currently filming in New York, and plenty of news is coming out relating to set photos that have been pouring out into the internet. Fans have been reeling from the news, from Vincent D’Onofrio looking like a mayoral candidate to Matt Murdock being spotted in classic outfits. However, the newest set photos have revealed that the new Daredevil reboot will have a massive connection to the original Netflix series.

While most of the news from the Daredevil front has been great, there are some substantial missing parts. Foggy Nelson and Karen Page are said not to be involved in this new series, which is a big letdown. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen were fantastic in those roles, and their complicated relationship with Charlie Cox’s Murdock was one of the better aspects of the Netflix series.

However, we imagine that Marvel will now add more MCU connections than bringing back every character Murdock dealt with in the original series. For instance, the Pym van Dyne foundation logo was spotted while filming a New Year’s celebration for the reboot series. We can expect more MCU connections to take place.

15th Precinct will return in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. The fictional location was created for the Netflix Marvel shows. pic.twitter.com/AL4T8hew2l — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 30, 2023

The newest set photo brings back one of the most significant connections from the new Daredevil series to its Netflix predecessor, as filming has begun at the 15th Precinct in New York. This fictional police station was referenced many times in the original series and during the events of Jessica Jones. The fictional station also exists within the MCU, as shown in Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Disney’s California Adventure.

The station welcomed Captain America and had a wanted poster for Cosmo to add even more to its over Marvel importance.

The fact that Daredevl: Born Again is keeping some of the original series’ aspects intact is lovely. With the announcement that Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal are also returning, we wonder how many more connections will be made from the new and original shows.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024, which could mean we will see the new show in Q1 (Jan-March). The new series will bring back a lot of characters from the original series, but we imagine there will be even bigger MCU surprises. Matt Murdock was a massive part of She-Hulk, so we will see Jennifer Walters return.

There is also the Spider-Man: No Way Home connection that happened when Matt Murdock appeared to be Peter Parker’s attorney. We would love to see Tom Holland have a cameo in the new Daredevil series.

Are you excited about the Daredevil connections?