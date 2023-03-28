‘Daredevil’ Star Confirms Shocking Update to New Series

More Daredevil, and the series isn’t even out yet!

Regardless of whether it’s been good or bad, there’s been no shortage of buzz about Daredevil: Born Again. A reboot of sorts of the extremely popular Netflix series, Born Again has many of the key players back in place, though not all, and has been promised to be “different” by its leading stars. Now Marvel fans have been given just a little more detail, but it’s one that may come as a surprise, given that the series is still far from being released!

In speaking with Newsweek, Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, shed some light on the new series, reiterating some things that he’s said before but also going just one step further without giving too much away. D’Onofrio stated again that the series was going to be “very, very different” from its Netflix predecessor but clarified that the new entry will be aimed at giving the fans what they’re after:

“To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that’s what we’re doing on the show,” D’Onofrio added. “It’s definitely an original way to look at this, and it’s really deep, really emotional.”

As tantalizing as this update was, it wasn’t the most interesting part of D’Onofrio’s remarks. The actor mentioned a lot about the new series and explained how Born Again would be drawing a lot from the comics but doing their best to view them through an original lens. What was more interesting, however, was the key detail D’Onofrio may have let slip about plans for series beyond the first season:

“And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it.”

From what it sounds like, not only will Daredevil: Born Again be getting a second season, but Disney and Marvel Studios have already planned a story arc that will encompass both seasons! With as hit or miss as the Disney+ Marvel series have been, the studio has been reticent to confirm or deny second seasons, even to shows that have been released for a while now. This news does come as a breath of fresh air, not only because it means the studio is confident in its product but because of the implications behind the plot.

If Born Again is already being planned for at least two seasons, it means that the writers and showrunners have a clearly thought-out plot, clearly thought-out character arcs, and a well-defined story for at least these two seasons. It means that instead of being aimless fan service, these characters will be going somewhere; there will be a goal in mind, perhaps inclusion into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Daredevil movie? Who knows?

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to come to Disney+ in 2024 and stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. Though principle photography is underway, and set photos have revealed at least a handful of flashback scenes, very little is known about the series, what it will concern, and where it will go.

