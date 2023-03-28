‘Daredevil Reborn’: Returning Character To Play A “Major Role”

Nearly five years since the end of Daredevil, Matt Murdock is about to become a regular fixture on our screens once again.

Charlie Cox debuted as the masked vigilante on Netflix in 2015. After three thrilling seasons, Netflix cancelled Daredevil in 2018 – and thanks to an agreement between them and Disney, it seemed unlikely that we’d see Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

Thankfully, Matt Murdock arose from the ashes to make a surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While he was by no means the most significant cameo in the movie (shoutout to Andrew Garfield), it still hinted at an exciting shift in the MCU’s plans for the future – one that was confirmed when Disney announced an 18-episode “soft reboot”, Daredevil Reborn, in June 2022.

Details have been sparse about the series so far, but we know that Cox is, of course, returning as Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio will also reprise his role of the villainous Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin) after previously appearing in Hawkeye (2021).

Not everyone’s back for Daredevil round two. Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are out. And while Fisk’s wife, Vanessa, will play a role in the series, she’ll now be played by Sandrine Holt, not Ayelet Zurer.

But one character – and actor – is definitely safe. Fans were delighted when Marvel announced that Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle (AKA Punisher) four years after the end of his own Netflix spinoff, The Punisher. Now it seems he’ll play a significant role in the series.

In an interview with Newsweek, Kingpin actor D’Onofrio revealed that Castle will play “a major part [in] the show” – one apparently comparable to Daredevil himself.

For now, it’s unconfirmed how exactly the anti-hero’s role will play out. However, rumours started by industry insider KC Walsh in late 2022 suggested that he’d take over the role originally written for fellow Netflix alumnus Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

I know I was in denial about this but it sounds like another popular character will show up as well due to a scheduling conflict as it appears they will take the rumored role Jessica Jones had https://t.co/MIjs4YAyFc — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 19, 2022

Whatever role Punisher plays, we can’t wait to see how Daredevil: Reborn blends Netflix’s retired Marvel universe with Phase Five of the MCU. Daredevil: Reborn debuts on Disney+ in early 2024.