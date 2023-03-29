As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gears up for Phase Five, the second act of the Multiverse Saga, The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios is heavily expanding into different superhero teams. According to Kevin Feige’s announcement at San Diego Comic Con 2022, the MCU will feature teams that deal with a smorgasbord of villainous threats, including those at a “cosmic-level,” “supernatural,” and “street-level.” This expansion of the superhero story down on Earth will be led by none other than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Naturally, Marvel Studios needs to build the character of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen back up for current MCU audiences, seeing as the character has been on an extended hiatus since 2015. The return of Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) was a pivotal moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it establishes a clear link between previous Netflix Marvel properties like The Defenders (2017) characters and the mainline universe. This includes characters such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), who previously had their respective solo shows on the Netflix platform but have since been moved to Disney+ after their contracts expired. Related: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Explained: What We Might See In Marvel’s Revival What can we expect in Daredevil: Born Again?

It was only in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+ Original Hawkeye that major Daredevil characters were reintroduced. With Matt Murdock showing up to be Spidey’s lawyer, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin back on the prowl (and out of prison) as the Big Bad of Hawkeye, the new 18 episode-long Daredevil: Born Again will have to reestablish this old rivalry once again, alongside Jon Bernthal’s returning antihero, Frank Castle/Punisher. Changes like Sandrine Holt’s casting as Vanessa Fisk over original actress Ayelet Zurer has sparked waves of worry in many Marvel fan communities about unnecessary changes by Feige and Company. Despite many fan protests and demands, it also appears that Matt Murdock’s best friends, fan favorites Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) have not been cast in Born Again. However, Cox himself has also taken to the convention circuit to allay fans’ fears about one Karen Page — so perhaps all is not lost for them.

Why are mature themes and violence so important to the Daredevil series?

Fans of the Drew Goddard-helmed series have naturally been worried for what Kevin Feige himself has deemed “season one, not season four” of Daredevil in Born Again, promising a more “lighter” take in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which gave the ever more Lothario-leaning Man Without Fear yet another love interest in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters and showed a more comedic side to the Man Without Fear.

Ever since this promise of a more “light-hearted” Daredevil, rumors have abound about the likely toned down take of Daredevil in his own solo revival series, suited for the more family friendly Disney+ platform — removing the iconically dark and mature themes of the original. The original show is well known for not shying away from violence and gore, with the series opening to one of the most expertly choreographed and executed action scenes in the “Hallway Fight Scene” (viewable below), while Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk began his tenure as a supervillain by (warning: bloody and graphic description) visibly and repeatedly bashing a man’s head in with a car door.

What did Daredevil‘s actor reveal about Born Again?