Chris Pratt Took a Huge Shot At Critics In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Farewell Speech

No one can ever honestly know if a movie will be successful. Even when a ton of money is thrown into a project, that is never a guarantee that the film will resonate with audiences. That was the case for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and something that the lead actor, Chris Pratt, will never forget.

Related: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s New Posters Spell Tragedy For Rocket Raccoon

Despite the uneasiness of leading a franchise for the first time, Pratt leaned into the role of Star-Lord and delivered a performance that shot him into superstardom. Though he was still known for his time in shows like Parks & Recreation and The Lego Movie, Pratt was not a household name then. In fact, that was one of the biggest complaints from the press and critics before Guardians of the Galaxy came out.

According to Pratt, “Everyone was saying all of these negative things. At the time, we were insecure and nervous about the prospects…. they’re saying it’s a title no one has never heard of, we don’t have any A-list stars, [it will be] Marvel’s first failure. I remember all of that.”

This memory is what Chris Pratt held on to as his speech on the last day of filming the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Pratty held on to the clippings from those critics and read it aloud to the crew and James Gunn. “We had this great run. At the end, I wanted to read some of those clippings to the cast and crew and to James and to…I guess kind of rub it in a little bit,” He added.

To be honest, Pratt could have rubbed that in after the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie made a staggering $777.3 million at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a film with no A-listers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did even better, with a global box office total of $863 million.

Chris Pratt has been rumored to be sticking around as Star-Lord, at least to see Phases 5 and 6 out, which we would assume will happen. He could be one of the final remaining Guardians that wants to help save the galaxy, especially with the threat of Kang the Conqueror looming.

On the other hand, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have been aching to leave their characters behind, so we would assume that both might finally die in the MCU. This is just speculation, but even if they survive, we don’t foresee them in future Marvel movies.

Related: Marvel Cuts Two Guardians of the Galaxy From Series One Month Before Sequel

Either way, we will all discover the fate of the Guardians of the Galaxy when the new sequel flies into theaters on May 5, 2023. This will be the final time we see Chris Pratt and his gang of ragtag superheroes together, and we assume it will be a hugely emotional affair.

Are you excited to see Chris Pratt with the Guardians of the Galaxy again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!