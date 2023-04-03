‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s New Posters Spell Tragedy For Rocket Raccoon

With just over a month left until its release, the hype for James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is real, and Marvel Studios is really starting to push the film with seven newly released posters.

These posters reveal a prominent part of the movie’s story, and it’s enough to bring a tear to your eye.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy films have been the most successful at combining a wicked sense of humor with heartwrenching storytelling. This has led to the first two movies being some of the best-reviewed movies in the entire MCU.

Marvel Studios just released seven posters to correspond with various theatrical experiences. It looks like each of them emphasizes Rocket Raccoon and even hints at his fate in the movie.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Posters Tell a Depressing Story

The build-up for a Guardians of the Galaxy movie is usually a ton of fun, with a new “Awesome Mix” soundtrack being dropped and some awesome-looking movie posters.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, most of these posters hint at a tragic tale for everyone’s favorite raccoon. Let’s take a look at them all.

Screen X

This poster seems like your standard movie poster with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Starlord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Cosmo the Spacedog all hanging out in casual clothes.

It doesn’t make any big statements about the movie, but it’s always great to see characters we know and love. However, when you pay attention to the IMAX poster, things start to change.

IMAX

Here, you can see that all of the Guardians are gathered together again, except most everyone is sitting down or in the background.

The real exception here is Rocket Raccoon standing triumphantly at the front. This makes sense since the High Evolutionary, Rocket’s creator, is the main antagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

4DX

While this poster contains all of the Guardians as well, this time, they are in motion, walking in a line together. However, they’re not all looking forward triumphantly or bravely like heroes in Marvel films usually due.

Instead, Rocket is again leading the pack with an almost worried expression. On top of this, Nebula, Gamora, and Peter Quill are actually looking in the direction of Rocket, pointing focus toward him.

Fandango

For Fandango, the poster again has every Guardian walking, but the shot is angled toward their legs this time. This ultimately puts the focus firmly on Rocket.

On top of that, the colors are much darker, giving the image a more melancholy tone. This sadness continues with the Real D 3D poster.

Real D 3D

This is easily the saddest anyone has ever seen Rocket. It looks like this was from Rocket’s younger days when the High Evolutionary had just created him.

While the nakedness and terrified expression exude the abusive nature of Rocket’s past, the most heartbreaking part is what’s written underneath the movie’s title, “I didn’t ask for any of this.” Coupled with that terrified expression, it’s understandable why Rocket has developed his tough, defensive exterior.

Screen X 2

Rocket’s relationship with the High Evolutionary is explored a bit more in the second Screen X poster, where you can see the literal evolution of Rocket Raccoon from a regular raccoon to the explosive genius we all love.

What makes this poster especially interesting is that in the final stage of “evolution,” Rocket doesn’t look happy, serious, or even neutral. He actually looks tired and ready to be done, causing your brain to wander regarding how long raccoons actually live.

Dolby Cinema

The Dolby Cinema poster is quite literally as focused on Rocket as you can get, zooming in entirely on his right eye. In it, you can see a reflection of the rest of the Guardians crew.

But if you look into the corner of his eye, you can see a single tear forming. For the first time, the poster isn’t focusing on Rocket as the lead character or his tragic history. Instead, it shows us how he’s feeling about a group of people who are the closest thing to family he’s had in a long time.

This doesn’t just look like Rocket battling his past. It looks like Rocket is saying goodbye.

We’re Worried About Rocket Raccoon Fate

Rocket Raccoon has become a fan-favorite character in the series with his gruff nature, knowledge of weaponry, and tons of sarcasm. But if the posters are anything to go by, this could be the last time we ever see Rocket.

At least, that’s the story that is being hinted at in the posters. Either way, people are worried about

Do these posters also make you worried for Rocket Raccoon? Let us know in the comments below.