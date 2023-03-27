James Gunn Defends ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’s Colossal Runtime

The release date for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (2023) is just around the corner, and Marvel fans are troubled by the massive rumored runtime. Director James Gunn has confirmed the film’s length but also assures fans that it’s nothing to worry about.

James Gunn has become the king of superhero movies. After finding success with horror films and the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, Gunn became a household name with Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (2017).

Both films were critical and commercial successes, meaning that DC Studios also took notice. Gunn went on to direct The Suicide Squad (2021), which was considered a massive improvement over the original Suicide Squad (2016).

This gave DC Studios enough confidence in the filmmaker to make him the head behind the DC Universe. Gunn accepted the position. But before he got to work on Superman: Legacy (2025), there was one last movie he had to make: the much-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (2023).

Despite this excitement, fans got nervous when they learned that it may be the longest movie in the MCU yet, potentially sitting at a lengthy 149 minutes. Fortunately, Gunn took to Twitter to let fans know they had nothing to fear.

James Gunn: “Not a Second is Wasted. There is No Fat”

After sharing that Groot made it into the New York Times crossword, a fan asked James Gunn, “James, is it true that Guardians Volume 3 will be 2 hours and 29 minutes?” The director obliged the fan with an answer: pretty much.

“It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus).”

While the runtime is staggering, it makes more sense when you consider that it is wrapping up the story for a whole group of beloved characters, including Starlord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Groot, Nebula, and Mantis. And that’s not even mentioning the side characters!

However, many fans noted that Gunn ended the tweet with a potential hint at more Guardians movies to come down the line. Are audiences going to get Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 4? According to James Gunn, no.

Trilogy, Holiday Special, IW, Endgame. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2023

After a fan asked, Gunn swiftly clarified that he meant everything the Guardians have appeared in so far, including The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), Avengers Infinity War (2018), and Avengers Endgame (2019).

Unfortunately, this may be the last we see of this version of The Guardians of the Galaxy. On the bright side, this definitely won’t be the end of James Gunn making great superhero movies.

Do you think almost three hours is too long for a Marvel movie? Let us know in the comments below.