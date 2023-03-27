‘Deadpool 3’ Rumored Plot Revealed By Star

Marvel is one of the best at keeping its secrets, so we would argue that buying into someone revealing the plot of a movie without the company’s say-so would be somewhat dubious. However, sometimes stars from the film can get a little overzealous and share information that is important to the MCU. That could be the case for one of the stars of the Deadpool franchise, as they just gave away the rumored plot of the sequel.

There has been plenty of news surrounding the new Deadpool movie and how Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will tie into the MCU. Many of those rumors have much to do with the Multiverse, which would make sense how Deadpool and Wolverine even come across one another.

The biggest rumor is that Deadpool will be hunted by the TVA, which includes Loki and Mobius. Though that would not be out of the realm of possibility, this new plot reveal might have just confirmed this fact, but can we all trust it?

Lewis Tan Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot

We would argue that trusting a source from a previous movie wouldn’t be the best idea, but Lewis Tan has been spinning some Deadpool rumors for quite some time. For those who may not remember him, he portrayed Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 (2018) and was part of the X-Force team that met their untimely end. Tan revealed that he had been cast in the sequel movie on his Twitter, but now he has shared a tweet that could indicate this rumored plot is actual.

According to a new post from Tan: “In Deadpool 3, Deadpool will use Cable’s time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029, and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius.”

This is an exciting plot to work with, and it would also corroborate the rumors that have been floating around that involve the TVA, Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Kang (Jonathan Majors). Also, it would make for a hilarious premise that Deadpool goes to save Wolverine and finds himself hunted by the timeline authority figures in the universe.

We are not sure if this rumor means that Josh Brolin will also play an integral part in Deadpool 3, but to see him show up would be a massive treat for fans of the franchise.

There is plenty of time to find out what the movie will be about, whether or not this rumored plot above is actual. We can expect that Marvel will release more information in the coming months, though they tend to be a bit more secretive, at least until the year that the movie comes out.

Deadpool 3 is set for a November 8, 2024, release date, meaning we will likely not see a confirmed cast and a trailer until early 2024.

