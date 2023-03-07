Hugh Jackman Is Eating A Ridiculous Amount Of Food For ‘Deadpool 3’

The world was shocked to learn that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, a fact that he hilariously dropped on the world with Ryan Reynolds. Naturally, this meant that Jackman would have to get back into shape to portray a superhero.

That is not to say that Jackman is not in shape, but he likely wants to look extra buff for his upcoming role. This would mean a ton of training and a ton of food eating to go along with that training.

Hugh Jackman revealed via his Twitter page that he is currently “bulking” up to return as Wolverine. The entirety of the meals he consumes was calculated by revealed by Variety, which states the actor is consuming a staggering 8,000 calories a day.

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

Hugh Jackman’s meal intake is likely giving him the needed energy and muscle mass to look shredded for Deadpool 3. Considering the amount of muscle mass Ryan Reynolds also has, Jackman might be keeping their ongoing competitive feud alive.

Ryan Reynolds has shared plenty of his training on Instagram, including his own ridiculously huge arms next to trainer Don Saladino. Though both gentlemen have always been in shape, they might be vying to see who looks better on-screen.

The good news is that Hugh Jackman is taking his return to the superhero genre very seriously, which is fantastic. Jackman is only billed to appear in Deadpool 3, but the MCU might try to goad the man to stay on as the character for a bit longer.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Wolverine and the actor that might be cast as the fan-favorite X-Men team member. Actors like Taron Egerton and Tom Hardy have been linked to the role. Keanu Reeves also indicated that he would love to portray Logan at some point.

Despite the high-level talent attached to the role, Hugh Jackman might remain the best option, though he has left the superhero genre behind and his Deadpool 3 appearance might be a one-off that he doesn’t plan to replicate.

Should Hugh Jackman not want to portray Wolverine again, at least he will give this final appearance everything he has. The least he can do is appear in the comic-accurate costume at least one time.

Deadpool 3 will officially release on November 8, 2024. It will be Deadpool’s complete introduction into the MCU and serve as Hugh Jackman’s final time as Wolverine.

Hopefully, Hugh Jackman will stay ready to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, as that story is meant to bring in a multitude of variations of every superhero. Jackman might be telling the world he is going to be Wolverine one final time, just to surprise everyone again by showing up with his claws ready.

Do you want to see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!