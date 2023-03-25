‘Loki’ Star Addresses ‘Deadpool 3’ Rumors

A Loki star in Deadpool 3 (2024)?

There are plenty of questions that have arisen with the inclusion of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some have already been addressed, like the issue of the character’s famous fourth wall breaking, which was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but there are still some questions left unanswered. Fortunately, fans just got one more answer this week from one Marvel Star.

Many questions center around how the character and his universe will fit in. The first Deadpool entries solidly put him in the world of The X-Men, which, given the character’s backstory in Marvel Comics, checks right out. With as minimally as The X-Men, and even mutants in general, have been addressed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, how will they reconcile the two within one movie? Or will there be significant buildup?

Fans have already surmised that, at the very least, the newly introduced Multiverse will play a large part in bringing Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) into the established canon. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) really opened the doors of possibility for crossovers and more. The question remained, how would Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige utilize the Multiverse to bring in characters like Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)?

Rumors have been flying about the studio utilizing the major plot of Loki to explain a few details and provide a central conflict. Some have even stated that Deadpool 3 will see the Merc With a Mouth trying to save Wolverine (Jackman) before the events of Logan (2017), thereby upsetting Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the entire TVA. While this has not been confirmed, it does make for an intriguing storyline and has led to further speculation that more characters from Loki will appear in the film.

At least one cast member has summarily shut that rumor down. In an interview covered by The Direct, Loki star Tara Strong, who played the fan-favorite Miss Minutes, responded to inquiries that her character was slated to appear in Deadpool 3. Strong was honest, albeit a little coy, and responded:

“I saw that online like today, right? Honestly, I wouldn’t tell you if I knew, but from what I know, I don’t know anything about that yet. Haven’t heard anything. But I’m certainly down to do it, I think that would be fun.”

While it seems like Strong is debunking the rumor of her character showing up in the new Deadpool, she did make it very clear that should the opportunity arise, she is willing and able! This also doesn’t mention anything about her co-star, Owen Wilson, not showing up, which could mean that the rumored plot is still possible, but still, at this point, a rumor.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on November 8, 2024, and stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, and will introduce the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With only rumored plot details released at this point, the third entry into the franchise, and the first R-Rated MCU film, Deadpool 3, could really go anywhere!

What do you think about this development? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!