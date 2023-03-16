Ryan Reynolds Just Made More than $1 Billion in Shocking Business Move

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly making waves in the business world.

In the Deadpool (2016) movie, Reynolds plays a mutant martial artist mercenary (Wade Wilson) who, after an experimental procedure, has unlocked unworldly health regenerative abilities. It seems in real life, Reynolds has unworldly cash regenerative abilities…

After all, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 (2018) were massive box office smashes, grossing $783 million and $785 million, respectively. The first Deadpool movie had a budget of $58 million!

Moreover, the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024) could be the first-ever R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion at the box office. It certainly has fans excited, especially with the merging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the introduction of Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Deadpool 3), made possible for the killed-off character due to the next phase of the MCU Multiverse Saga.

Directed by Free Guy‘s (2021) Shawn Levy and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, Deadpool 3 is set to hit movie theatres on November 8, 2024.

Reynolds has proven he can make lemonade from lemons, just as with Deadpool. Okay, maybe not with Green Lantern (2011), which had a considerable budget and flopped, but you can’t win them all. When he spoke to Scott King of Forbes while doing press for his soccer project Welcome to Wrexham, Reynolds volunteered his belief that “too much time and too much money” can actually “[murder] creativity.”

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company has led to fans worried they might re-imagine the next Deadpool movie. Deadpool is famous for its R-rated content and its fourth-wall-breaking meta kitsch. It has worked well previously, and fans do not want to see it changed to make it more family-friendly.

Not content with owning the British soccer side Wrexham FC, Reynolds purchased an undisclosed stake in Aviation American Gin and a wireless company Mint Mobile in 2019. He is chief creative at advertising tech company MNTN and is a co-founder of marketing firm maximum effort.

The Deadpool actor has previously described his marketing style as “fastvertising.” This was displayed recently in epic fashion when he took advantage of a new IP loophole to scrape together an effective viral Mint ad starring Winnie the Pooh!

Therefore it’s easy to see how Reynolds has built the Mint brand via savvy advertising. Reynold’s stake in Mint is most pertinent because, as of today, Reynolds just personally bagged himself $300 million in the Mint Mobile deal, believed to be valued at $1.35 billion after the sale to global telecom giant T-Mobile.

You have to wonder, does Ryan Reynolds still think there’s something wrong with having too much time and too much money? He’s certainly got a lot of both now!

