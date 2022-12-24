‘Deadpool 3’ Star Decorates For Christmas In a Very Unique Way

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Everyone celebrates in unique and different ways, especially a very particular ‘Deadpool 3‘ star.

‘Deadpool 3′ has been talked about for quite some time. Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, had one very specific request in mind for the movie.

He wanted Hugh Jackman’s character, Wolverine, to star in the movie with him.

After a lot of back and forth, Jackman finally conceded.

VancityReynolds writes: “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.”

While waiting for Hugh, Ryan went ahead and made another movie. This one starring himself and Will Ferrell.

Spirited is a musical version of the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Ryan Reynolds plays Clint Briggs while Will Ferrell plays Christmas Present.

However, in this tale, there’s a twist. Reynolds Scrooge-like character turns the tables on Present and makes him reexamine his own past, present, and future.

Ryan Reynolds wrote: *I’m legally obligated to post this.

Well, in the true ‘spirit’ of Christmas, Jackman and his wife decorated their living room with a cardboard cutout of Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have surprised fans by posting a video on social media of them dancing in their living room next to a cardboard Ryan Reynolds figure.

They were dancing to Bruno Mars’ hit ‘Finesse’, next to a giant Christmas tree, but Ryan ended up stealing the show.

Hugh Jackman writes: Searching for an explanation. But in the meantime, see Spirited.

“Deb and I are dancing in the holidays! Thanks to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience,” the actor writes in the post.

Jackman then comes back on camera and questions Reynolds sudden appearance in his house. In another post, he is heard saying, “How did he get in here? What the hell? This is my home.”

Ryan and Hugh know each other very well and have been friends for many years. This is exactly the type of the thing they would do to prank one another.

What is your favorite prank the two have pulled on one another? Let us know in the comments.