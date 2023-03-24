Owen Wilson Revealed A Huge Release Update For ‘Loki Season 2’

Everyone has been patiently waiting to see the continuation of Loki and how it will connect to the bigger Multiverse plan for the MCU. Apart from Loki himself, the introduction to the TVA, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and the first iteration of Kang (Johnathan Majors) made the first season enjoyable. Now, Mobius has offered a release date for the anticipated series’ second season.

Loki matters significantly to the overall Marvel plan, as it was essentially the MCU property that broke open the Multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) followed shortly after, but Loki was the first property that thoroughly explained how different timelines are broken and maintained.

Mobius, Loki, and Victor Timely (another Kang variant) also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), adding even more to the policing of the Multiverse. There are growing rumors that Mobius and Loki will be integral to Deadpool 3.

Everyone is likely wondering how this will tie together, which will be explained more in Loki Season 2, and has now been given a release date window.

Owen Wilson spoke to Entertainment Tonight when he revealed, “I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two…And I think that’s coming out end of the summer or September.”

That is a massive sigh of relief for those who wanted to see Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) continue their adventures from the last time we saw them. Sylvie killed “He Who Remains, “another glorified version of Kang the Conqueror. His death set off a wave of events that will now be the focus of most of the Multiverse storylines in Phases 5 and 6.

Marvel has also been shuffling its release dates around quite a bit, so it’s exciting that Owen Wilson has given the world a clearer picture of the release date for Loki Season 2. That’s not to say that Marvel couldn’t switch things up again, but it’s a safe bet that the world will see the TVA and possibly other MCU heroes join forces in September of this year.

This reveal also matches Kevin Feige’s big slate release at the D23 Expo 2022. Loki was stated for a summer 2023 release, and Wilson confirmed that the series is still set to be released during that time frame.

Are you excited to see Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston return in Loki Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!