‘Deadpool 3’ Plot Rumored, Will Battle ‘Loki’ Characters

Marvel fans heavily anticipate Deadpool 3 (2024), which is finally under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. This finally allows Deadpool to interact with characters across the MCU. According to an industry insider, that will include cast members from the Disney+ television series Loki (2021-present).

Deadpool 3 already has an impressive cast, including Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, Leslie Uggams returning as Blind Al, and Emma Corrin as the yet-to-be-revealed villain.

However, fans are most excited about Hugh Jackman’s return to Marvel movies as the iconic Wolverine. Jackman may have last played the adamantium-laden mutant in Logan (2017), but this is his first official appearance in the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is also set to be the first R-rated movie released by Marvel Studios. This makes sense since both the previous films and Logan had an R-rating.

This is already enough of a tease to make Deadpool 3 one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. However, a recent rumor has revealed potential plot details that will raise fan excitement through the roof.

Deadpool Will Take On The TVA

Recently on the podcast The Hot Mic, industry insider Jeff Snider revealed that the plot will revolve around Deadpool battling with the Time Variance Agency (TVA) introduced in Loki.

This makes sense since Deadpool is probably the best character to handle the Multiverse and multiple timelines since one of his main powers is Fourth Wall Awareness. He probably already knows that the movie is now technically a Disney film.

Battling the TVA also means that Deadpool will interact with characters from Loki. This includes Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius and Tara Strong as the adorable Miss Minutes. However, it doesn’t look like Tom Hiddleston will join the party.

According to Sneider, “[I] Don’t know if Loki’s in Deadpool 3, but I’ve heard that Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be in Deadpool 3. And if you think about it, Shawn Levy and Owen Wilson go back a ways. They did the ‘Night at the Museum’ movies together. So it wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius.”

While it’s sad that Tom Hiddleston won’t be making an appearance as the best villain in the MCU, getting to see Wade Wilson interact with Miss Minutes will be an absolute treat.

Are you excited about Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments below.