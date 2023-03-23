Stunt Double Teases Epic Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Battle In ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman floored the superhero-loving world when he joined Ryan Reynolds to announce that he would be reprising his beloved role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Many announcements included hilarious plot details and characters that could be joining Deadpool’s introduction into the MCU. Now, an epic battle between Wolverine and Deadpool has been teased.

Related: Hugh Jackman Is Eating A Ridiculous Amount Of Food For ‘Deadpool 3

Deadpool is arguably one of the most annoying characters in comics, and that annoyance has been portrayed perfectly by Ryan Reynolds. We have seen the anti-hero be ripped in half by Juggernaut, so it makes a ton of sense that he would have to battle Wolverine.

The context about why Wolverine and Deadpool would have to fight has yet to be revealed, but we imagine that Deadpool will draw the ire of the fan-favorite X-Men. Hugh Jackman’s stunt double, Daniel Stevens, teased the epic battle with an image posted to his Instagram page with a caption that reads, “Thanks for everything you’ve done for my career Ryan Reynolds, but now I’m preparing for your beating.”

We have to say that Stevens looks rather jacked for the upcoming role, which Hugh Jackman has echoed, and Ryan Reynolds. Both have shared images on their social media of the immense training they are going through to look as fit as possible for Deadpool 3.

We are unsure who will come out on top, as both Wolverine and Deadpool can regenerate, but we are excited to see these two go at it. Deadpool is likely to use his signature katanas, but they could be easily sliced through by the Adamantium claws of Wolverine. It might be an even match.

What Will ‘Deadpool 3’ Be About?

Related: Hugh Jackman Pitches Another Title For ‘Deadpool 3’

Plot details for the upcoming Marvel movie are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the film and its trip to the Multiverse. Considering Hugh Jackman is returning, we imagine Deadpool might have found a way to open the Multiverse and drag in some of the original Marvel actors.

There are also rumors that Loki and Deadpool 3 will connect in some way, which could mean that once Deadpool opens the Multiverse, the TVA will be coming after him. This is just speculation, as no one knows what the movie will be about.

When Will ‘Deadpool 3’ Be Released?

Deadpool 3 is set to release on November 8, 2023.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds back as the Merc with a Mouth. Hugh Jackman joins him as Wolverine and Leslie Uggams has been cast again as Blind Al. So far, those are the only confirmed actors appearing in the highly anticipated sequel. Rumored actors are Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

Are you excited to see Hugh Jackman fight Ryan Reynolds? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!