James Gunn Shares How Surprisingly Close DC Is to Choosing the New ‘Superman’

Is James Gunn closing in on a new Superman?

Though there have been many changes to DC with the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran, there has been none so controversial as the ousting of Henry Cavill as Superman. The news came as a shock, not only to big fans but to Cavill himself, who had only just posted about returning to the role, to have to rescind it. With many DC fans feeling as though Cavill fit the role perfectly, many wondered, if not him, then who?

When Cavill was released from the role, many fans started speculating as to why that could be. Many thought that Gunn had a vendetta against the actor or simply didn’t like him, something which James Gunn has vehemently disputed. The co-CEO clarified that Henry Cavill simply didn’t fit the new direction for the hero in the new DC Universe.

What might that new direction be? Gunn’s own passion project, Superman: Legacy (2025), which he is writing and directing. Not much has been revealed about the new Superman that will be flying into Metropolis in this version, but fans do know that the character will be younger. How much younger is still up in the air, but younger than Cavill, at least.

Rumors about that very factor began flying not too long ago, as reported by The Direct, which said that a casting call for the film had already gone out, seeking actors in their 20s for the principal cast, including the Man of Steel himself, Clark Kent/Superman. This seemed to line up with a younger Superman, but Gunn, as ever, was quick to quash this false rumor.

Later on, in their article, The Direct cites a quote from Gunn that clarified this casting call as untrue. He did, however, drop a crucial bit of information that suggests casting may be closer than DC fans initially thought! As part of his response, Gunn stated that they have begun making casting lists and that the cast will not be limited to people in their 20s.

This key detail indicates that for some of the cast, at least, Director James Gunn and his associates already have a few key actors in mind to make up their list. With his clarification that not all the actors will be in their twenties, it also opens up the possibilities of who could play the Last Son of Krypton. Anyone younger than their forties could potentially fill the role, and there are plenty in Hollywood who would jump at the chance to do so. One thing’s for sure…it won’t be Henry Cavill.

