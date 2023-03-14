DC Teases Another ‘Superman’-Esque Cameo In New Film

Who could DC be bringing in?

Shazam! (2019) held a lot of surprises for fans of the then-DC Extended Universe. The film was upbeat, it was legitimately funny, it wasn’t half as dark as its peers, and yet, it was set in the same universe. Of the many surprises the film brought to the franchise, there was none greater, perhaps, than the quick cameo, in which Superman paid a visit to the main characters during lunchtime, and now, it seems audiences are in for an even bigger cameo in the sequel!

Amidst James Gunn and Peter Safran’s sweeping changes, a few key films and characters have remained in place. DC fans know, of course, about the controversial The Flash (2023) film coming out, which brings Michael Keaton’s Batman back to the big screen. That, however, is not the next DC film scheduled to hit theaters! The next big film being released by Warner Bros. and DC will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), which comes to theaters this week!

The sequel has already won over critics, far more than its Marvel Studios counterpart this year, and promises an adventure very similar to the first film but with a few higher stakes. Along with those higher stakes come a few bigger plot points, surprises, and casting choices. The movie brings in outstanding classical actress Helen Mirren as part of the cast, along with a now-confirmed appearance by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman herself!

With that confirmation, this new release about Fury of the Gods is all the more tantalizing! According to comments made by Shazam! writer Chris Morgan, covered by The Direct, there is to be another big cameo in the movie, akin to the Superman appearance in the last film. What’s more, Morgan said, it will be a bit better!

“So early in the process, we’re like, you know what would be amazing, what if you pay off that thing that you set up in the first movie, the Superman from the neck down, and here you do the same thing, but you actually pull up. Wouldn’t that be cool? It started early as a fun idea amongst ourselves and then we were able to pull it off.”

With the many changes in DC studios and the new DC Universe, who could this cameo be? Following the official Wonder Woman (Gadot) reveal, it’s possible that these comments refer to her appearance in the film, but it’s also very possible that Morgan could have been referring to someone else. Could another DC Extended Universe Alumni be making a Shazam! cameo, or Shazameo?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to theaters this week, March 17, 2023, and stars Zachary Levi/Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. Fury of the Gods follows the Shazam family as they face a new threat in the daughters of Atlas, whose new weapon threatens to destroy the world.

What do you think about this cameo news? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!