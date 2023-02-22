Could DC Finally Eclipse Marvel? This Former Marvel Star Thinks So

Is DC Studios poised for a surge?

When it comes to superhero movies, Marvel has generally taken the lead over DC. As a general rule, movies from Marvel Studios have been better rated by both critics and audiences and have done much better at the box office than films from Warner Bros. Discovery/DC. It has been an uphill battle for DC Studios, and new Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran certainly have their work cut out for them. One star that has worked for both studios feels like the time is right for DC to have its day in the sun.

It’s not uncommon for stars from either franchise to jump back and forth between Marvel and DC Studios. If an actor is talented, why wouldn’t that actor be cast? Just a few of the more notable examples include Idris Elba, who played both Heimdal in the Thor franchise and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021), JK Simmons, who has famously played J. Jonah Jameson and Commissioner Gordon to Ben Affleck’s Batman, and of course, Michael Keaton who has played Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Vulture.

One that fewer people know about is Shazam! (2019) star Zachary Levi, who, before starring in one of the most popular DC Films, played the swashbuckling Frandral in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and briefly in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Replacing the actor cast in the first Thor (2011), Levi had a relatively short run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting killed off by Hela (Cate Blanchet) in his second film. This worked out well enough, however, as Levi soon took DC by storm as the adult superhero in the hilarious and heartfelt Shazam!

Ahead of his return as the character, Levi retweeted an interesting tweet that displayed the current lineups for both Marvel and DC Universe in the coming months and years. Though each lineup didn’t include every film slated to come out from each studio in the near future, it did go a long way in showing how impressive the planned films are and how stiff the competition is becoming. The tweet from @mrmarkmillar concluded with the thought that content adapted from DC Comics may well take over. Levi retweeted, adding his own thoughts:

@ZacharyLevi said:

Let’s do this. 🤘😎🤘

Could they both be right? Marvel has put forth many strategies to combat what has been dubbed “superhero fatigue,” and while there is certainly some of that going around, many fans have voiced the complaint: it’s not superhero fatigue; it’s a lack of quality content. Referring to recent lackluster offerings from Marvel Studios, these fans claim that it’s not the quantity but rather the quality that is keeping them from going to the theater or streaming the shows. Could Shazam be the magic word for the studio?

Regardless, fans can see Levi in his new film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023 in theaters on March 17, 2023. The film stars Zachary Levi/Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. Fury of the Gods follows the Shazam family (Shazamily?) as they face a new threat in the daughters of Atlas, whose new weapon threatens to destroy the world.

Do you think DC could overtake Marvel soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!