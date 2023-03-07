DC All but Confirms Gal Gadot Returning as ‘Wonder Woman’ In New DCU

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince

Credit: DC / Warner Bros.

Some good news from the world of DC?

DC Studios Logo
Credit: DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been quick to let fans know about certain recasting. By now, diehard fans and casual fans alike understand that Henry Cavill is out, that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is out as almost as quickly as he was in, and that Ben Affleck is most likely out as well. What they’ve been left in the dark about is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. With no official word, speculation has been running wild, but this new bit of information may have just confirmed their suspicions.

Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016). Credit: Warner Bros.
Credit: Warner Bros.

Since Gunn and Safran took office, the news on the Wonder Woman front has been a bit bleak. Before any official announcements had been made, fans learned that Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), had severed ties with DC Studios. Many speculated that it was a real butting of heads that caused Jenkins to leave in a huff, but the director later cleared this up, stating that it was simply due to creative differences.

gal gadot (right) with patty jenkins (left)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Whatever the reason, Jenkins, a major driving force behind the franchise, was gone. The future of the character, and particularly the future of Gal Gadot’s interpretation of the character, was very uncertain. Eventually, James Gunn updated fans on a sampling of the future of the new DC Universe, including a new Wonder Woman-centric series called Paradise Lost, centered in Themiscyra, Wonder Woman’s fictional island home.

The Island of Themiscrya from Wonder Woman
Credit: DC/Warner Bros.

This again begged the question: would Gadot be returning for the series? or would she, like Cavill, Johnson, and Affleck before her, be recast? Recent images and leaks from DC Studios have led fans to believe that Gadot would be returning as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, including some quick shots from a Japanese trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). Now, there’s more evidence to support that theory, this time from some leaked merchandise.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman
Credit: DC / Warner Bros

The Direct shared a post from Instagram user nerdserviceeeee, which shows a product sheet for the new Funko Pop! line for the upcoming The Flash (2023) movie. The characters included many which fans would very much understand, like The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Batman (Michael Keaton/Ben Affleck), Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and others that fans would expect, having seen the new trailers. What came as a surprise was the inclusion of what is definitely Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

gal gadot as wonder woman
Credit: Warner Bros.

While there are many possible explanations, such as she might just be in this film like Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, or it might be another toy included in this sheet to save space, this appearance, coupled with her appearance in the Fury of the Gods trailer makes it seem very likely that fans will be seeing more of Gadot in the future of the DC Universe. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary: DC is keeping Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, after all…

Do you think that Gal Gadot will still be Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

