Henry Cavill Back at DC? Former ‘Superman’ In Talks With James Gunn

Could DC fans see Cavill once more?

Perhaps one of the most divisive decisions made by James Gunn and Peter Safran upon taking the helm of DC Studios was the dismissal of Henry Cavill. Certainly, one of the reasons it struck the fandom in the way that it did was the rapidity with which everything happened. One minute, fans saw Cavill as Superman in Black Adam (2022); the next, they were informed he was leaving the studio. That departure, however, may be very shortlived according to this news.

It wasn’t just Black Adam that threw fans through a loop. Shortly after his return cameo in the Dwayne Johnson movie, Cavill posted a video to his social media announcing how excited he was to return to the role and explore it further with the fans. It wasn’t long after that, however, that Cavill posted another update and a much more somber one at that. Cavill informed fans that while Superman would continue in the DC Universe, he would not.

For weeks, fans took to social media to express their extreme displeasure, even going so far as to call for James Gunn’s dismissal. The hashtag #firejamesgunn was even trending for several days following the announcement. Gunn was quick to explain that Cavill wasn’t fired and that the new vision for Superman within the DC Universe was a younger version of the character than Cavill. His final word on the subject was that Cavill simply didn’t fit the role.

This still didn’t satiate fans, but this latest update might. As he is wont to do, James Gunn took to Twitter to respond to a few rumors and comments concerning Cavill. The Direct reported on the speculation that Cavill was being eyed to play Frankenstein in DC’s upcoming series, Creature Commandos. Gunn quickly and brusquely shot those rumors down but, in later comments, confirmed a suspicion held by many DC fans.

Gunn said that, while Cavill is not being considered for Frankenstein, he, Peter Safran, and Cavill have been in talks about what role would fit the former Superman best. Gunn mentioned a “number of exciting possibilities to work together”, indicating that there may well be a spot for Cavill in the new DC Universe. The question is: could fans really see him in any other role besides Clark Kent/Superman? After Man of Steel (2013), it’s difficult to say.

With a large slate announced by Gunn himself, there’s a plethora of roles that Cavill could potentially fill and excel in. Not to mention the fact that Gunn said that they have only just begun to announce what plans are on the horizon, it’s very likely that Henry Cavill will be getting another paycheck and more screen time as part of either the DC Universe or DC Elseworlds.

