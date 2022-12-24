One MCU Fan Turns Henry Cavill Into Iconic MCU Super Hero

Henry Cavill may be done starring as Superman, but he could have a future with Marvel Studios to star as some iconic super heroes if given a chance.

While Marvel may already know who will star as iconic super heroes in upcoming movies, fans have nothing better to do but imagine who will be the right fit. Fan casting has been happening for a long time and has even led to some actors getting the role.

If Dave Filoni didn’t see fan castings of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, then perhaps Star Wars wouldn’t have chosen her to play the titular character for live-action. At the moment, Cavill’s future with movies has opened up after James Gunn decided that his reboot won’t include him as Superman.

DC is gearing up for a major reboot, with Gunn removing a lot of well-known actors from the roles. Some, like Henry Cavill, felt like they got to play a Superman that wasn’t the ideal character for them. Now, actors like Cavill and Gal Gadot might not get a second chance to play their super hero counterparts again.

Cavill has already moved on to work on other projects, such as Amazon’s Warhammer 40k live-action project. Marvel fans, on the hand, took this opportunity to envision what Cavill must look like if he was in the MCU. One fan on Reddit reimagined him as Reed Richards, and after one glance, it’s clear that Marvel Studios should reconsider their choices if Cavill isn’t one of them. Here’s a look at Cavill as Mister Fantastic:

While John Krasinki may have starred as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the actor was also a fan cast, but Feige considered his role temporary and reportedly did it for the fans. Someone else will star as Richards with the Fantastic Four in February 2025, and Cavill should be given a shot. Unlike the DC, Marvel might get to see all of Cavill’s potential if they give him a chance.

Do you think Cavill would make a good Reed Richards? Let us know what you think!