Jeremy Renner Walks For The First Time Since Horrific Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has proven to the world that he is, in fact, a superhero. On January 1st of this year, Renner was involved in a horrific accident where a snowplow had crushed him. Slowly but surely, more details about this accident began to pour out. It had been revealed that Renner leaped into action to save his nephew from being crushed by the machine, only to have his body crushed. Now, Renner has provided a hugely inspiring update via his social media.

Related: Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Shares Update, “Driving Force” Behind Recovery Right Now

Jeremy Renner has been updating fans on his social media since the accident occurred. Though he was in the ICU unit for most of those updates, fans were relieved that the beloved actor was on the mend. The actor was treated to tons of support from his family, fellow Avengers, and fans worldwide.

Thankfully, it had been reported that Renner suffered blunt force trauma to his chest, and his leg had been mangled. There had been growing rumors that he might have difficulty walking after such a horrific injury. However, the man is a superhero on and off the screen.

The nephew that Renner saved recently wrote a letter to the actor, thanking him for saving his life and telling the world how his uncle is Hawkeye. That is certainly a fact that we all understand now.

Jeremy Renner Shows Off His Impressive Recovery

Jeremy Renner might portray Hawkeye in the MCU, but he is undoubtedly a superhero to the world right now. That is especially true now that he has been captured walking after only a few months since his leg had been destroyed in the accident. Renner had previously shared he had broken some “30 bones,” though that has not stopped him from recovering like Wolverine.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

This is quite impressive, and though Jeremy Renner is using an anti-gravity treadmill to help him walk again, it looks like he was not injured at all.

Renner can be heard stating how the anti-gravity treadmill works, essentially taking away some of his weight but still allowing him to walk forward. He is engaging in the walking motions independently, though he only uses 40% of his weight. Regardless of that, this is quite an impressive feat.

Renner’s caption also states that he needs more to occupy his mind, presumably now that his body seems to recover quickly. Despite the man going through such a traumatizing event, he hasn’t let it stop his success.

Renner shared shortly after the accident in January that he would be heading home to watch the season premiere of his Mayor of Kingstown series. Also, he revealed that his Rennervations series was still moving forward on Disney+, which follows him as he converts old vehicles into working devices for the underprivileged.

All four episodes of Rennervations will be available to stream on April 12.

Related: Jeremy Renner Starring In New Series, Despite Injury

Despite his injury, Renner is currently working hard to get back to being able to walk normally again. We certainly wish him an even speedier recovery.

Are you shocked by how fast Jeremy Renner is recovering? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!