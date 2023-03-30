The Real Protagonist of the ‘Guardians’ Franchise Has Been Revealed – and It’s Not “Star-Lord”

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
(L-R) Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff as the Guardians of the Galaxy

Credit: Marvel Studios

The real protagonist of the Guardians?

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan as the Guardians of the Galaxy in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

If Marvel fans were to guess who was the protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, there’s little doubt that most, if not all, would name Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as that character. He’s charismatic, an underdog, and it would seem that each film centers around him finding out about himself or saving the Galaxy. James Gunn, however, has a different idea, which he has just now revealed.

Zoe Saldana as Gamora (left), Chris Pratt as Star-Lord (middle), and James Gunn (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Return of Fan-Favorite Characters Subtly Confirmed For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Over the course of what will now be three films and a holiday special, Marvel fans have learned a lot about the rag-tag group introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Though Star-Lord (Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) all started out as almost the comedy relief of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the very beginning, each has had their own emotional baggage to carry, and together, they’ve all helped each other overcome a lot.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' (2022). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

The team also grew, adding Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) to their ranks, strengthening the team and each other in the process. Just now, as the team has come back together and grown together, fans are about to see the end of their story. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters in just over a month, and director James Gunn has guaranteed that it will be the last time fans see more than one of these characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy from 'Vol. 2'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Gunn has also revealed an interesting tidbit about not only Vol. 3 but the entire franchise as well. On his personal Twitter account, Gunn corrected an article that claimed that Rocket (Cooper) would be the “secret protagonist” of the third installment in the trilogy, but not in the way that many fans might think…

@JamesGunn said:

I said he was the secret protagonist of the Guardians movies, not just Volume 3.

While this may come as a surprise when examining Rocket’s (Cooper) story arc as a whole, it actually makes a lot of sense. What is Rocket’s (Cooper) goal throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe? There are many possibilities, but overall, survival. He’s been on the run or on the attack from day one, trying to survive in a Galaxy which has been nothing if not hostile to him. The Guardians franchise does a great job at portraying that in each film, showing his struggle to reconcile that drive to survive with his feelings for his found family.

rocket raccoon
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: James Gunn Defends ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’s Colossal Runtime

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023, and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The last entry into the Guardians franchise will see the team rally to protect Rocket (Cooper) on their most perilous mission yet.

What do you think of this protagonist? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!