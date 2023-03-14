‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Receives New Footage In 4DX Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, mainly because this team of ragtag superheroes has grown into one of the most beloved in the MCU. However, it is also notable because it will serve as James Gunn’s final time working with Marvel.

That might not be true, but the man is running things at DC, and his working for both might result in a conflict of interest. Considering this is the final chapter for the Guardians, the new movie will undoubtedly ensure that it is one of the most memorable.

Besides the new teaser trailer that everyone is very familiar with, a new promo for the 4DX release has showcased some brand-new footage.

This new footage includes a clearer picture of the Guardians of the Galaxy team in colorful space suits that look like practically every color in the rainbow. James Gunn has stated that the scene in question was inspired by the classic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

We are also gifted with some new shots of Nebula (Karen Gillan) as she awakens on a ship engulfed by lightning. While this might not precisely point to Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) involvement, he was part of the team as recently as the beginning moments of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

The ship Nebula is likely waking up has to do with the High Evolutionary, though this is just speculation. For all we know, Nebula might be waking up on a ship that Gamora controls.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie is shaping up to be one of the most emotional, as it has been rumored that at least one of the members will meet their end. Many actors have also expressed their want to leave their roles behind, including Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer). We imagine they could be added to the list of heroes who will not make it past this movie.

James Gunn also confirmed that this would be the last time this team would join forces in the MCU, but that doesn’t necessarily mean some characters can be holdouts for future Marvel entries. For instance, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord might still linger and appear in other franchise properties, though we are not sure yet.

Our answers about who makes it and who doesn’t will be answered when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023.

