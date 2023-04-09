‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Star Teases ‘Emotional’ Ending: ‘Everyone Was Crying’

The final installment of James Gunn’s Guardians franchise is set to land in theaters next month. And recently, one of Marvel Studio’s veteran actors hinted at what fans can expect to see in its tearjerker of an ending.

It’s time to say goodbye to the fan-favorite gang of ragtag heroes Marvel fans have all come to know and love. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will see Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) reuniting for one more action-packed adventure, this time to face off against a new threat: the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Longtime fan-favorite character Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) will also round out the cast, along with Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, who audiences were first introduced to in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

Though heart-wrenching to see them go, the third Guardians movie promises one last ride—and a long one, at that. Gunn confirmed the upcoming superhero flick’s lengthy runtime last month, which reportedly clocks in at a whopping two hours and thirty minutes, making it one of Marvel’s longest projects to date. But don’t be fooled: according to one of its leading actors, every minute is sure to be memorable. And if she’s right, be prepared to pull out the tissues.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gillan opened up about how the MCU threequel ends, pointing specifically to one scene she described as being “like a goodbye” to the franchise:

There’s a scene towards the end of the film that’s somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene. And everyone was crying in the scene. When you see it, just know that none of us are actually acting. Like, everyone was very emotional. It did feel like a goodbye. And it felt real.

Saldana previously hinted at the franchise’s highly emotional ending as well, telling Empire in February 2022 that filming Vol. 3 was a “bittersweet” experience, and that the film has a “beautiful” conclusion:

It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it.

So far, Vol. 3 is promising loads of emotion, leaving fans worried about the fate of some of the Guardians. Regardless, Gunn ideed has some major surprises in store for his final collaboration with Marvel (for now), and it’ll be interesting to see how each character will get an opportunity to shine on an emotional level this time around.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Are you ready to see the Guardians back in action? Let us know in the comments below.