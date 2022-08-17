Disney Guests Can Ride Cosmic Rewind THREE Times In One Day – Here’s How

Walt Disney World’s newest roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Fans are eager to get a Virtual Queue boarding group or purchase an individual Lightning Lane in attempt to ride the attraction at least once. But did you know there is a way to actually ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind not once, not twice, but three times? Here’s how!

1. Virtual Queue

Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue.

If you are able to get a boarding group when the Virtual Queue opens at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m., you are able to ride Cosmic Rewind once.

2. Individual Lightning Lane

If you get a Virtual Queue, you are also able to purchase Individual Lightning Lane — having the opportunity to ride Cosmic Rewind twice. Per Disney:

Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

3. Virtual Queue Extended Evening Hours

The Extended Evening nights at EPCOT are available to Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, and The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

If you are staying at one of these Resort hotels, you can take advantage of Extended Evening Hours, which takes place for 2 hours immediately following regular theme park hours ( typically 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) — However times are subject to change so make sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most updated information.

On Extended Evening hours days, eligible Guests can use the Virtual Queue twice — Once during the 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. distribution and again at the 6 p.m. distribution. In addition to purchasing Individual Lightning Lane, this could be a third ride on Cosmic Rewind for you!

Did you know you could actually ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind three times in one day? Let us know in the comments below.