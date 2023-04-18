Cast Member Merchandise Causing Issues for Real Cast Members

Recently, there’s been a rise in Disney Cast Member-focused merchandise. Items like fake Blue IDs, fake name tags, and apparel themed after Cast Member costumes have started to gain popularity through influencers on TikTok and Twitter.

A recent post is going around Twitter for promoting knock-off Cast Member costumes and clothing for Guests to buy and wear around the Parks. While Cast Members do deserve love and recognition for the work they do, copying their costumes and identifying markers can cause serious issues for other Guests and employees. As Twitter user @countrybearsam explains, “potentially unpopular opinion but fake CM name tags, shirts that look like costumes etc, etc should all be banned from the park. children are taught to look for CMs with name tags when they’re needing help and those fake name tags just confuse people.”

Guests turn to Cast Members for directions, questions, app and Park assistance, and safety. If more Guests start wearing Cast Member identifiers like costumes, name tags, or Blue IDs, it can lead to confusion, safety concerns, and even issues with Disney integrity. It can be easy for someone with a fake name tag and Blue ID to sneak backstage or pretend to be a Cast Member and abuse the authority that comes with that position. One comment came from a Disney Cast Member, @anslegg, who said, “Not unpopular at all. As a cm I agree 100%” along with several comments of support from others. User @itzybitzyminnie summed up the majority of comments nicely by commenting, “as if cm’s lives weren’t already difficult enough.”

There are other, better, ways to recognize and support Cast Members. Guests can provide a Cast Compliment on Twitter or share their name with Guest Relations so the employee can be recognized by their leadership team. A few cute ways to directly show appreciation are small goodie bags, thank-you notes, or things like buttons, pins, or stickers go a long way to help Cast Members feel appreciated.

As the Disney Parks become more of a backdrop for influencers and content creators, and as people post content with the goal of going viral, dangerous trends and “hacks” make their way into the Parks, causing a variety of concerns and issues for others. The mock-Cast Member memorabilia is just another addition to that list. Cast Members work hard to make magic for thousands of Guests and maintain the Disney standard. Creating merchandise to capitalize off their hard work just puts them at risk.

