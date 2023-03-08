Disney Takes Action After Influencer is Injured

Sharing one’s memories at the happiest places on earth on social media is a great way to spread some Disney Magic, but sometimes influencers leave their brains in their luggage back at the resort. While most streamers, influencers, and social media figures are annoying at best, some are getting dangerous, and that’s getting ready to change the Parks for the rest of the Guests.

Challenges, trends, and stunts are a common way of getting social media clout, even Disney isn’t immune from having their own (Mountain Challenge, anyone). However, some of these social media stunts for clicks and views are getting way out of hand.

A recent report shared some Guests participating in the dangerous trend of undoing their seatbelts aboard the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now that Disney is taking action against such hazardous and outright foolish behavior, how long will it be before the other attractions start to feel the squeeze of Disney’s grip?

While Guests banging their heads on the Tower of Terror is certainly a reason to take more authoritative action, this isn’t the first time TikTokers and social media influencers have caused problems for the Parks. Reports of damaging Guest behavior have been circulating the web for a solid while, and some Parks have already banned streaming completely. Bottom line, Disney will not stop there.

What these thoughtless influencers don’t seem to realize is that their social media stunts is impacting the experience for Guests who just want to enjoy their time at the Parks. Safety might be the primary reason for these drastic protocols, but breaking the Disney magic is arguably the more pressing matter.

Disney goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to creating immersive experiences, and Guests trying to grind for TikTok likes while other Guests are trying to enjoy the rides, characters, and views of the castle is killing that magic. It might sound like overkill to some, but it’s the influencers who really let it get this far.

Do you think Disney is right in taking this kind of action? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!