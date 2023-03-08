New Disney Ride Foundation Already Cracking, Area Damaged

Walt Disney World’s brand-new attraction is already showing its age, with parts of its footprint forming cracks.

Disney officially announced its TRON roller coaster all the way back in 2017, and watching the progress has been interesting, to say the least. The construction of this new ride meant the closure of the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad, a closure that lasted multiple years. Thankfully, it returned at the end of last year to the joy of many Guests and Disney fans alike.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021, and will continue into 2023.

Disney eventually confirmed when the roller coaster, now titled TRON Lightcycle/Run, would finally open, marking April 4, 2023, the official date. The sleek coaster can be found right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom and looks to be a promising addition to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, due to the sheer length of this project took to get off the ground (literally), some aspects of the attraction and surrounding areas are already showing their age. Inside the Magic has reported on TRON Lightcycle/Run showing its age before it even officially opens, with the ride building becoming weathered.

Now, more aspects of the new attraction are starting to settle, with the massive concrete slabs forming cracks. Check out the photo down below shared on Twitter:

The concrete has already settled at TRON 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9jhW37TQhe — erin. ❣️ (@WDWords) March 3, 2023

Of course, cracking concrete is not the biggest of worries for Disney, but it is quite shocking to see a brand-new ride and area already looking so run-down. As we said, TRON Lightcycle/Run will be opening on April 4, 2023, and has already been having Cast Mmeber previews for the last few weeks.

Guests have been enjoying the ride so far, and we can’t wait for it to finally become a part of the Magic Kingdom.

Will you be riding TRON Lightcycle/Run this April? What’s your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?