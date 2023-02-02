Influencer Throws Public Tantrum In Disney World Restaurant

Just yesterday, we reported that Disneyland Resort might follow Tokyo Disney Resort’s lead and crack down on Influencer behavior after a Guest brought a firework into the Disney Park for a photoshoot. A TikTok depicting the incident went viral after a year of problematic Disney Influencer behavior.

Many Disney Parks fans would welcome a change in rules as they claim vlogging and live streaming negatively affects the Guest experience. Still, Disney Influencers work to bring the magic of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to viewers at home. They’d be sorely missed by loyal viewers.

Recently though, a Walt Disney World Resort Guest had an encounter with a Disney influencer that no one could excuse. Reddit user u/ZenrayX spoke about what they witnessed while dining at Space 220, a Table Service restaurant in EPCOT.

The Guest said the Disney Influencer did have a reservation for Space 220 and was seated accordingly. However, they weren’t happy with their seat and “demanded” a table in the center “because covering parks for the community is their job.”

“This was after they had already been seated and told the tables they were referring to were for other reservations,” the Guest recalled.

Throwing a fit is not the way to get what you want while visiting Disney Parks. You can always request a different table at any Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, but it’s not guaranteed.

At Space 220, there are two different types of reservations: prix fixe and Space 220 lounge. The prix fix menu comes at a preset price and offers seating closer to the large windows that look out at Earth from the only restaurant in outer space! The lounge lets Guests order a la carte from the drink and appetizer menu with seats closer to the bar. Issues often arise when Guests sitting in the lounge want to sit closer to the windows but make the incorrect reservation. It’s unclear if that is what occurred here.

Have you ever witnessed inappropriate behavior by Disney Influencers?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.