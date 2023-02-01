Comic Strip Mocks Influencer Who Brought Fireworks Into Disneyland

Disneyland Resort is known for its world-class nighttime entertainment, like the Disney100-exclusive Wondrous Journeys fireworks show at Disneyland Park and the constantly-evolving World of Color at Disney California Adventure.

But these dazzling performances aren’t enough for some Guests. Recently, we reported a video of a Disneyland Influencer who smuggled fireworks and sparklers into Disneyland Park for a photo shoot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. A Guest Relations Cast Member quickly apprehended the Guest and called Disney Security. (Watch the video here.)

The video went viral, and many Disney Parks fans were shocked that the Guest made it through security with prohibited items. Some called for enhanced security at the Southern California Disney Park in the wake of the incident. Others took the opportunity to further mock Disney Influencers, who have come under fire in the past year for inappropriate behavior.

Artist Parkineer approached the subject in a more unique way – with a comic strip! They shared their work on Reddit:

Ma’am you can’t light fireworks off here

The Guest, depicted in animal form, snarks back at the Disney Cast Member and says that The Walt Disney Company should pay her for the publicity. The security Cast Member (a horse) rolls her eyes and calls the Guest a “crazy influencer.”

Of course, we should note that this comic is based on the incident caught on video – not a 100% accurate recreation. Still, it gave many Disney Parks fans a laugh. Some were reminded of similar incidents.

“I actually came across a guy on another Disneyland discussion board that said Disney needed to pay him for the publicity his blogging gave the parks,” said u/tigerblue1984. “This weirdly entitled attitude is unfortunately very common amongst devout Disney Parks fans.”

