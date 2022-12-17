After recent Guest brawls, altercations, and other violent incidents, should Disney Parks introduce additional security cameras?

While Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are the Happiest and the Most Magical Places on Earth, respectively, both Parks have been the stage of several violent incidents, including brawls and altercations, some of which have resulted in Guests having to be restrained by Park security. These incidents have been on the rise, not only at Disney Parks but at theme parks nationwide, making some wonder if additional security measures should be introduced.

These measures could be from a chaperone policy — like the one introduced by Knott’s Berry Farm — to additional security personnel throughout the Parks and the introduction of additional security cameras.

TikTok account @mousetrapnews recently shared a humorous video referencing the latter, jokingly stating that Disneyland and Disney World would add body cameras to all characters, as they have also been the target of attacks at the Parks. While @mousetrapnews’ video is clearly a satire, the idea is not farfetched, as characters being treated poorly could endanger Cast Members and Guests.

You can see the hilarious video below or click here to watch it.

It’s sad that Disney characters need body cams these days #disneycharacter #disneynews #disneyland #disneyworld #bodycam

Given that the video was made with a humorous purpose, there are no official plans to bring body cameras to Disney Parks. However, security cameras can already be found throughout Disneyland and Disney World, in stores, dining locations, and even in all attractions, to ensure that Guests comply with theme park rules and guarantee their safety.

Disney World recently added a new security system, consisting of a LiDAR safety rig and sensors, to a popular attraction, making the idea of introducing additional security cameras not too farfetched.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort already have strict security measures and procedures to ensure the safety of all Guests and Cast Members at the Parks. Disney World’s website states the following regarding the Park’s security measures:

Security