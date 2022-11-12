Fistfight Breaks Out in Disney World, Guests Have to be Restrained

Walt Disney World Resort, also known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” is also the site of many altercations.

While Disney World is supposed to be a place where families come to relax and enjoy life “inside a magic bubble” for a few days, it is still the site of many fights and altercations.

With both crowd and stress levels high, it should come as no surprise that there often are fights and confrontations.

Recently, a Guest shared with Inside the Magic that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was the site of the latest altercation in Magic Kingdom. The Disney Park Guest said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. earlier this week in the Disney World ride line queue.

While they could not see what exactly happened to cause the altercation to take place, they said that two males threw punches and had to be restrained by other Guests until Disney Park Security could come.

“It took about 15 minutes before security arrived,” the Guest said.

The two Guests were taken away by Disney security and likely were removed from the theme park. Fighting at Disney World can lead to lifetime bans and even arrests, depending on the severity of the situation. At this time, there have been no arrest records to indicate that anyone was arrested.

It is also important to note that these are reports have not been confirmed by Disney at this time.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a viral video that showed a brawl at Magic Kingdom between two families that resulted in multiple arrests and a hospitalization.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

