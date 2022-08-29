Disneyland Plays Wrong Fireworks Intro During Show, Leaving Guests Confused

Disneyland in California is currently showing its Disneyland Forever fireworks show nightly for Guests as fireworks recently returned to the Disney Park after being temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last night, however, Disney made a huge mistake as the show played the wrong intro, leaving Guests shocked and confused.

Reporter Scott Gustin took to Twitter this morning to share a video of last night’s Disneyland Forever fireworks show, which if you play the clip, you can hear the introduction of Fantasy in the Sky — the fireworks spectacular that Disneyland debuted in 1956:

Well this is fun. Disneyland apparently goofed and played music from the wrong fireworks show. This intro is from Fantasy in the Sky: pic.twitter.com/pH26ufPx5m — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 29, 2022

D23 describes Fantasy in the Sky as:

Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks show at Disneyland that debuted in 1956. The fireworks are timed to coincide with the musical sound track being played throughout Disneyland. Tinker Bell began her nightly flights from the top of the Matterhorn and above Sleeping Beauty Castle in 1961 as part of the show. The Disneyland show was changed to Believe… There’s Magic in the Stars for the park’s 45th anniversary in February 2000. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park had a Fantasy in the Sky fireworks show since 1971; it was changed to Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams in October 2003 and Happily Ever After in May 2017.

It is very interesting Disneyland played this intro during Disneyland Forever last night. It seems this was an honest mistake, but perhaps Disney is thinking about re-introducing Fantasy in the Sky for The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary next year.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

The current Disneyland Forever nighttime fireworks and projection show is described as:

A World of Dreams Awaits You

Discover a spectacle like no other as you’re surrounded by a mesmerizing mix of breathtaking pyrotechnics and jaw-dropping visual effects. One minute, you’re standing on Main Street, U.S.A. And the next, you’re transported to the worlds of timeless Disney tales—soaring over London with Peter Pan, stampeding across Simba’s Pride Lands, diving down under the sea with Nemo and friends, or caught up in a swirling snow flurry right out of Frozen! Using all of Main Street, U.S.A. and iconic Disneyland locations like the Matterhorn mountain, Rivers of America and “it’s a small world” as its stage, this showcase takes you on an amazing adventure that proves just how magical The Happiest Place on Earth can be. A Soundtrack Overflowing with Imagination

Topping off this immersive experience, Disneyland Forever features the song “Live the Magic” and the exit song “Kiss Goodnight,” the latter of which was written by Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman. Walt Disney once said that Disneyland will never be completed, as long as there is imagination left in the world. During Disneyland Forever, you’ll see firsthand how Disneyland Park continues to be a home to our dreams… and why it will remain that way forever!

Were you at Disneyland last night? Did you notice the wrong introduction being played? Let us know in the comments below.