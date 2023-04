To say that Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has been in an all-out brawl with the Walt Disney Company would be an understatement. Many on both sides of the political spectrum would agree that DeSantis has lost his senses, and not just for trying to take on a company with as much pull and influence as Disney. Politics aside, it’s getting ready to be an absolute bloodbath with Mickey ears on top.

Not only has DeSantis been pulling strings politically with his conservative bills and “totally not campaigning” book tour, but he recently announced plans to build a prison on Disney-adjacent land. Naturally, fans, Cast Members, and Disney Park Guests are having none of it.

DeSantis’ War on Disney

As described by @jacksonoffl in the TikTok above, DeSantis has declared a full-fledged vendetta against Disney and it is not going to end well for him. The Governor has neglected the needs of his own state as Fort Lauderdale floods in his relentless war against the Walt Disney Company. DeSantis plans to pull himself even further into the abyss as he is, as one commenter writes,” going to show his state’s largest employer who’s boss.”

At this point, it’s not even about political control anymore but about revenge. Disney was highly successful in humiliating the politician in the Reedy Creek clash, and now he’s planning to make things unbearable for central Floirda residents. Naturally, coming after his state’s biggest source of income will not go over well with his voters.

Political Suicide

@patloller Big donors are pulling support because he’s acting like a loser fighting with Disney and signing bills in secret. They dont think he can win ♬ original sound – Pat Loller

@patloller aptly describes the governor’s ongoing conflict on the matter as “trying to out-Donald Donald Trump” as DeSantis’ extremely hard-right policies continue to drain his favorability. Pair that with the ongoing saga against Disney out of sheer spite, and he is quickly turning into a DeSantis into an Avengers-level supervillain.

Let’s recap, Ron DeSantis is essentially fleeing the state on a book tour as his voters suffer in the aftermath of the recent floods, as well as attacking his state’s biggest employer, all while planning to run for the oval office. “Political suicide” is definitely one way to put it.

