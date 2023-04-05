Disney Axes ‘Avengers’ Project, Officially Dead In the Water

Disney has made the decision to ax a popular Avengers project.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a series of interconnected superhero films produced by Marvel Studios, based on characters from Marvel Comics. The MCU began with the release of Iron Man (2008) and has since become one of the most successful and popular film franchises in history.

The MCU includes over 30 films, as well as several TV shows, all of which are connected by a shared universe and storyline and have centralized around the beloved superhero team, The Avengers. The films have introduced iconic characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow, as well as newer characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther.

The MCU has also brought together several of these characters in crossover films such as The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release. The MCU has also expanded to include TV shows on Disney+, such as WandaVision (2021), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021), and Loki (2021), which have also been well-received by fans and critics alike.

While Disney and Marvel Studios have gone on to make many more films since we last saw an Avengers movie, there’s no doubt that the studio’s most popular movies were formed around The Avengers, and they still do even today.

However, one project is being axed. Forbes has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers has been canceled. The popular video game just received a major update, but this will be the last one that we’ll ever see. The game will no longer be supported or updated moving forward, and this is a big loss for Marvel fans who enjoyed playing as some of their favorite superheroes.

The game was made in 2020, and was available on many platforms, like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

If you don’t have a copy of the game, you’ll need to pick one up soon because it is reaching its final days.

