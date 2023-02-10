New ‘Spider-Man’ Project Announced – Without Peter Parker!

Spider-Man without his namesake? How is this going to work?

Arguably one of the most innovative and well-loved iterations of Spider-Man in recent years has been Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). The film did nothing to take away from the legacy of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland, yet, it still featured classic Spidey action, fantastic new characters, and some familiar faces in a new and innovative style. Now, one of those characters is getting his own series on Amazon!

Into the Spider-Verse introduced fans on a large scale to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a staple in Spider-Man comics; this new take on the character was a departure from the standard Peter Parker (Chris Pine/Jake Johnson) but still paid homage to the roots of the character. It was an inspiring, fresh take on the standard origin story that actually pointed to some of the tired tropes while reinventing them at the same time.

This wasn’t all that Spider-Verse brought to the table. Fans also got to see a plethora of Spider-folk teaming up with Miles (Moore) to take down Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and even Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) lept off the page and onto the big screen in spectacular fashion. Each character made for an outstanding ensemble piece and brought humor and heart to the film in such a way that some are even returning for the sequel! One notable absence, however, was Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage).

Though it’s likely that he won’t be appearing in the new film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), the character of Spider-Man Noir will be getting his own series very soon! According to an exclusive report from Variety, the trenchcoat-wearing wall-crawler will be coming to Amazon for a new series. Not only that but the series is also planned to be live-action! As this report is very new, details are sketchy, but fans can be assured of a few things.

Firstly, this series will be set within its own universe, meaning that there will be no Peter Parker in the story. Secondly, fans of the Spider-Man Noir (Cage) from the Spider-Verse won’t have to worry about the character being too far removed from the one they saw in the first film. Oren Uziel, the writer and executive producer, will be working closely with Spider-verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. All in all, it sounds like a fantastic concept!

What can fans expect to see in a solo Noir series? Well, if Sony uses Marvel Comics as source material, which has often been the case in the past, audiences could well see a Spider-Man bitten by a spider hidden inside a gold idol to the “Spider-god,” a criminal overlord Norman Osborn, and even the hero duking it out against Nazi Germany. This Spider-Man has also been known to use firearms and isn’t afraid to kill, though those choices often have moral repercussions. That being said, if this report is to be believed, the series is already deviating from the source material in changing the main character’s name from Peter Parker.

