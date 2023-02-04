‘Spider-Man’ Series Ignores Tom Holland’s Spidey For Bold New Direction

Tom Holland might be Peter Parker/Spider-Man for fans, but a new project might push the spotlight on another Spider-Man character.

After Holland’s MCU debut, Sony and Marvel worked together to make sure the MCU’s Spider-Man had a great story, and so far, it’s working. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) proved that Holland’s Spider-Man could allow amazing stories to be told as Spidey has to work with Doctor Strange to stop a spell gone wrong.

This brings in other variants of Spider-Man, with famous actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles. Now, Sony and Marvel might be secretly working on Spider-Man 4, but the movie has no set release date, and the current rumor places the movie in conflict with another highly anticipated MCU movie.

Additionally, Sony is working on their other movies on different Spider-Man villains, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, but those movies aren’t set in the MCU. They exist in the same universe as Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius. With Morbius (2022) becoming more of a joke than a success, fans are uncertain how Sony’s universe will continue, but a new project seems to have their full attention.

In November, Amazon announced that they would be making a new series with Sony on a lesser-known Spider-Man character, Silk, who would be making their debut in a new series. This series might not immediately attract fans because it isn’t Peter Parker or Miles Morales, but Sony has made it clear that this series is going to be important for the company as there’s a lot of potential in what the series can do.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television President Katherine Pope shared that Sony won’t be making huge steps forward without collaborating with animation and motion group teams on their different projects:

“This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They’ve done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we’re executing at that level.”

With Silk: Spider Society, Pope clarifies that a large focus on the company is on this series as it will be the first of many live-action series debuting on Amazon:

“It’s a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I’m really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She’s just brilliant and a total pro.”

Silk and other Spider-Man series on Amazon will definitely gain traction, but those projects won’t be set in the MCU. These new projects might be exciting, but reveal that Spider-Man’s rogue gallery of villains might start to get limited in the MCU as Sony might limit what can happen for their new universe, which makes sense.

While Amazon will gain some profit, Sony is probably trying to create more revenue without Marvel Studios to get more money from the franchise, as Disney already owns the rights to merchandise for Spider-Man. After Disney nearly failed to secure Tom Holland for a few more projects, Sony’s relationship with Disney might be productive for now, but it would be shocking if it lasted for several more years.

Do you think Amazon’s Silk series will be worth the watch? Let us know what you think!