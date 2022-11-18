Amazon Is Getting Several New ‘Spider-Man’ Shows, Not Disney

In a shocking turn of events, Amazon will partner with Sony to create some new Spider-Man series for fans.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might be the most popular, but the super hero has barely scratched the surface of what the hero has done in the comics. After decades of being on the big screen as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Spidey hasn’t fought the Sinister Six, or faced villains like Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable, Black Cat, etc.

A lot of these stories should be told, and there are plenty of other super heroes who become a web-slinger. With the Spider-Verse, there is so much potential with dozens of heroes who deserve a series. Sony has been working so hard on creating movies for obscure Spider-Man villains, no one expected them to make a deal with Amazon to bring more Spider-Man stories to life.

After the success from the MCU and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), it makes perfect sense for Sony to start maximizing on the amount of profit they can make. It was just announced that Sony will be making not just one series with Spider-Man, but several of them and all of them will be on MGM+ or Amazon Prime. Amazon will start with a new series called Silk: Spider Society which has just begun development:

Amazon officially orders multiple Sony-Marvel shows The first series is ‘Silk: Spider Society’

Angela Kang will serve as the showrunner and the directors of Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be executive producers on the project.

This won’t be another major franchise for Spider-Man as it seems that Amazon will only get to make animated series with Sony, but this could be a good sign for fans getting Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield back on the big screen. They did show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and fans want to see them again.

If they do reappear either it will be for Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) or the older Spider-Men will get their own respective movie in Sony’s universe. There’s a lot of great Spider-Man stories to tell and it wouldn’t be hard to tell more of them if the story is worth it.

Right now, fans are more concerned with Sony’s writing as their movies have always been inconsistent unless Marvel Studios is involved. Fans do want The Amazing Spider-Man 3 if Sony doesn’t create another movie like the sequel which caused Garfield to give up being Spider-Man a lot sooner than fans expected.

In the end, Amazon will definitely have a shot with Sony to turn the narrative around with Spider-Man’s future potentially being the best on animation from now on instead of in live-action. Silk’s story will be one that most fans haven’t heard of so it would be a great chance to build up the Spider-Verse and tell a new story for most Marvel fans.

Are you looking forward to this new deal with Sony and Amazon? Let us know what you think!