Will we ever see the self-proclaimed Mightiest Avenger again?

The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios has been the leader in superhero franchise films for more than a decade. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has redefined the film industry, cementing the very concept of a “cinematic universe” spanning multiple properties in the minds of movie-goers the world over. Recently, one of the original six Avengers circa The Avengers (2012) came forward to discuss the future of their character — and how their hero’s next MCU appearance could be their last.

Actor Chris Hemsworth has played the Norse god Thor Odinson for a decade and has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since his introduction. Beginning in Thor (2012) directed by Kenneth Branagh, Thor Odinson has gone through many character arcs and changes into Thor: The Dark World (2014), even undergoing a “soft reboot” of sorts during the much-loved Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017), giving the previously more “serious” God of Thunder a more comedic spin to the blaring strains of Led Zeppelin. That film marked the last time we saw (original) MCU-Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston) and Hela Odinsdottir (Cate Blanchett), and featured a fun space-romp with Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) planet Sakaar.

Thor’s most recent outing was Thor: Love and Thunder, the direct sequel to Ragnarok premiered in theatres on July 8, 2022. Although it did not fare as well critically, the film still made its millions, and stars big names Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster AKA Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (King Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

The future of this beloved Marvel Studios superhero may be up in the air, however. Speaking to Vanity Fair recently in an exclusive interview, the Australian actor was asked if there was more to Thor Odinson’s story in the future. Hemsworth replied:

I don’t know. I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.

When Vanity Fair brought up the possibility of an in-universe conclusion for his MCU character Thor Odinson, along the vein of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man or Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America, Hemsworth said:

Yeah, for sure. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?

Hemsworth remains cryptic about the next stage of his hero’s story — though makes it clear that he believes it would be the “death of the hero”. However, Hemsworth himself might not be ready to hang up the hammer (and/or axe) just yet!

The interview then brought up the fourth installment in the Thor franchise (and now potentially the last), Thor: Love and Thunder, and how it hinted at “more”. The recent film featured Thor Odinson teaming up with new reigning monarch of New Asgard, King Valkyrie, along with his ex-girlfriend Dr. Jane Foster who now wields the reformed hammer Mjolnir, becoming the Mighty Thor. Together, they try to take down Gorr the God Butcher, who is on a quest to rid the universe of any and all godly beings, as he believes that “all gods must die”. At the end of the movie, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson has adopted Gorr’s resurrected daughter, named “Love” (yes, that’s why it’s “Love and Thunder”, if you didn’t watch the film).

Speaking on that hopeful ending, Hemsworth says he is definitely is “open” to more, as long as it’s something “unique and fresh and unexpected”:

Yeah, I think they always do. Look, I’m completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.

It’s clear that Hemsworth is down for “Thor Five: Even More Thor” (or “Thor 5: Still Alive”, as Waititi calls it) — as long as he works only with Waititi again, and only if something clearly “different” is offered to the character. Could that “unique” and “unexpected” thing be Thor Odinson’s demise? We’ll have to wait to find out.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor biting the bullet in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!