Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) might not have gone down well with audiences, with many considering it to be one of the worst films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that didn’t stop it from grossing over $755 million worldwide and becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

But we think the film is a lot of fun. It’s also one of the more vibrant entries in the MCU, while Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor is easily one of the best female superheroes in the franchise.

Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher is also one of the more interesting MCU villains, alongside the likes of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

So far, Thor is the only series within the MCU to have had four films, surpassing the likes of other Avengers origin movies such as Iron Man (2008) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), both of which have only had two sequels each so far.

And now, it doesn’t look like Marvel intends to call it a day with Thor: Love and Thunder. While nothing Thor-related came up during the recent Phase Five announcement, director Taika Waititi recently discussed a future Thor film in an interview with with BBC Radio 1.

Here’s what he said in the interview:

“Thor 5: Still Alive [or] Thor 5: Learning to Drive… It’s like ‘Back to School’ with Rodney Dangerfield, but [with] Thor learning to drive. I think if there’s going to be a fifth film, you just gotta like, take all the zeroes off the budget and make it like a $6 million movie with just Thor on Earth learning to drive, him and Darryl, and I think… I literally think you’d make at least half a billion dollars.”

Darryl Jacobson (Daley Pearson) is Thor’s former roommate, who appeared in the hilarious Team Thor (2016), a series of “one shot” mockumentary-style short films produced by Marvel Studios and written and directed by Taika Waititi.

Seeing Thor and Darryl reunite in Thor 5 would make for some great laughs, and it was also great to see Darryl return in Love and Thunder as a New Asgard tour guide. But this isn’t the first time Waititi has teased Thor 5 in this way. In a recent interview with The Insider, he said the following:

“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

While it was recently reported that the director wasn’t interested in returning to do another Thor movie following the critical backlash for Love and Thunder, his recent comments suggest otherwise.

The same goes for Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, who so far has played the hammer-wielding god of thunder eight times in the MCU, having appeared in all the Thor movies and Avengers movies to date.

Recently, it was reported that Hemsworth’s future as Thor was uncertain, but the 39-year-old Australian actor has since confirmed that he will play the character until someone “kicks” him “off the stage”, and provided that Waititi also returns as director.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been at the heart of plenty of controversy, whether it’s the director joking about the film’s VFX work, or the fact that it was banned in certain countries due to it featuring LGBTQ+ characters. So whether or not Thor 5 will happen remains to be seen.

As per Marvel.com, here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder:

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced–one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who–to Thor’s surprise–inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the 29th movie in the MCU. It stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jamie Alexander (Sif), Taika Waititi (Korg), Russell Crowe (Zeus), and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor).

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel’s Phase Four will end on November 11 with this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Phase Five will begin on February 17 next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Other upcoming MCU movies are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Blade (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Fantastic Four (2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

