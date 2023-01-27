MCU Actor Snatches Mystery Role After Being Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) had a big cast, and not all the actors involved with the project made it into the MCU, but that doesn’t mean Marvel didn’t have other plans.

Spider-Man has always been an iconic character, but his first MCU movie was very different from most MCU movies. Peter Parker is a teenager dealing with problems like anyone his age. His school life, his dating life, and his super hero life all tend to be in conflict as the hero struggles to be normal and save the day.

Robert Downey Jr. reprised his role as Tony Stark for the movie, and other actors such as Donald Glover and Michael Keaton played a role in the MCU movie as Marvel grabbed a star-studded cast for Spidey’s first theatrical adventure. Just like any movie, not everything that was filmed made it into the final cut. Some scenes with a certain actress were removed and left out of the MCU.

While this would be horrific for most people, she made the most out of the situation and is reportedly getting a new role for an MCU Disney+ series. According to The Cosmic Circus, Jona Xiao will get a leading female role in an undisclosed MCU series. The news came out after the actress changed her resume to include her upcoming work with Marvel Studios leaving fans to wonder who she could play.

If anything, Jona wouldn’t have had a major role in the Spider-Man franchise as she was probably one of the students taking classes with Peter Parker, leaving the actress with more opportunities to play larger roles than before. There’s always the chance that Xiao could’ve played Silk or another Spider-Man villain or hero, but the chances of that being true are quite slim because Marvel and Sony have to agree on everything that releases in the final product since they have to work together.

Xiao could be starring as a mutant in a Disney+ series as Marvel could easily be getting their cast ready to explain what is happening to Mutants in the MCU and leaving the series to build the foundation for the first MCU X-Men movie that should hopefully release before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

Then again, there are a lot of roles she could play since Daredevil: Born Again, the Ten Rings project, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Wonder Man are other series that could easily include Xiao. For the moment, fans will have to guess when Xiao will appear, but it should be sooner rather than later.

Who do you think Xiao will star as? Let us know who you think she will be in the comments below!