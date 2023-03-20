Phase Five MCU Film Seems to Be Testing Well Among Audiences According to Industry Leader

With only six weeks left until its 2023 debut in cinemas, this MCU Phase Five film seems to be doing well with audience testing, according to one industry leader.

The last time we boarded The Benatar with Starlord and the gang was in the summer of 2017. After all this time, we finally get the follow-up story regarding these beloved Marvel characters six years later as we enter Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is set to debut in May in the United States and worldwide.

This third installment will give audiences around the globe a chance to finally learn more about Rocket’s backstory, according to what we saw in the trailers that have been released. Fans are also expected to get emotional and highly concerned regarding the return of Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) gave us a different Gamora from another timeline.

With such a significant gap in release dates from the second film to this one, we can expect some potential big surprises and huge payoffs as the director, James Gunn, will be back to lead these characters into new territory.

But just how good will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be as it awaits its release across the globe? According to an industry insider, the film is heading in the right direction.

Talking on a popular podcast several days back, industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is performing exceptionally well within test screenings. This follows in line with recent comments by director James Gunn in an interview with the popular Entertainment Weekly digital magazine. Gunn said he felt good about the film and did everything in his power to ensure the trilogy was “as good as it can possibly be.” He went on to say the following:

Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It’s the biggest blessing of my life.

Only time will tell on how good Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will do when it’s released in cinemas nationwide on May 5, 2023. Other industry insiders like GWW’s KC Walsh warns fans to “never put a ton of stock in opinions via tests” as they do not always represent the general audience’s reaction. Needless to say, the MCU’s Phase Five seems to be doing well with linking the Disney+ shows to the films.

Sound off in the comments below; how do you think Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will perform? What are you most excited about based on the trailers you’ve seen?