Disney World incidents come in all shapes and sizes but are more common than many may think. There are things that happen before a vacation, during, and even after, and no matter what happens, any hindrance to a special Disney getaway can be upsetting and life-changing.

And for this family, vacationing will never be the same again after a tragic theft.

The Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) has just wrapped up its 18-month-long 50th anniversary celebrations. While the event was coined The World’s Most Magical Celebration, many Guests have taken issue with the Disney Resort over its inflating prices and increasing difficulty to navigate throughout the last few years.

In spite of issues concerning Disney Genie+, which recently hit an all-time high, Disney Park Pass reservations and the divisive 2 p.m. Park Hopper rule have not pushed Guests away completely. In fact, over Spring Break, Park Passes were fully booked for Magic Kingdom for over a week straight, and other Parks like Disney’s Hollywood Studios (home of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance) were also in high demand.

This influx of Guests over the Spring Break period came as Orlando International Airport (MCO) also reported a considerable increase in travelers during the same timeframe.

Nowadays, Disney World can be a minefield to coordinate and execute (and a very expensive minefield at that), which makes this story of a family’s tragic incident even more heartbreaking.

Initially reported by the Watford Observer, a man and his grandson were robbed of their passports and travel money just a month before their Disney World vacation.

The pair had just left a car park in Watford, United Kingdom when they had to pull over due to a punctured tire. Two other men saw they needed help and assisted with the breakdown, but that wasn’t all they were doing. The pair then took off with a bag containing five passports and £2,762 (approx. $3,420). It is believed that the assailants who took the belongings were the ones who initially punctured the tire and then laid in wait.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on the same day as the man’s grandson’s 11th birthday.

The boy’s mother told the Watford Observer that her family was “beyond gutted” and how the money was the result of years of her and her kids saving. The parent went on to add that she feels “unsafe,” and so do her children. Her daughter is asking if she will get her money back and if the people who stole the cash are going to come and take anything else.

The harrowing event has left the family abandoning their Walt Disney World vacation on May 14 even after paying £3,500 (approx. $4,335), all of which cannot be refunded.

The local police authorities released a statement on the robbery, saying:

“As they were changing the tyre, one man approached the vehicle to speak to the driver while another reportedly took a number of items from the boot before both left the scene.”

While the incident did not take place on Disney World property, the tragic event directly impacted the family’s future vacation to the Orlando Resort, forcing them to cancel their trip due to such a large portion of funds being stolen.

