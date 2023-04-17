Tragic Event Ends Family’s Disney World Vacation

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Crowds in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney World incidents come in all shapes and sizes but are more common than many may think. There are things that happen before a vacation, during, and even after, and no matter what happens, any hindrance to a special Disney getaway can be upsetting and life-changing.

And for this family, vacationing will never be the same again after a tragic theft.

Cinderella Castle from under archway
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) has just wrapped up its 18-month-long 50th anniversary celebrations. While the event was coined The World’s Most Magical Celebration, many Guests have taken issue with the Disney Resort over its inflating prices and increasing difficulty to navigate throughout the last few years.

In spite of issues concerning Disney Genie+, which recently hit an all-time high, Disney Park Pass reservations and the divisive 2 p.m. Park Hopper rule have not pushed Guests away completely. In fact, over Spring Break, Park Passes were fully booked for Magic Kingdom for over a week straight, and other Parks like Disney’s Hollywood Studios (home of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance) were also in high demand.

The sun sets over the Millennium Falcon at Hollywood Studios' Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Refuses to Leave Disney World After Two-Decade-Long Vacation

This influx of Guests over the Spring Break period came as Orlando International Airport (MCO) also reported a considerable increase in travelers during the same timeframe.

Nowadays, Disney World can be a minefield to coordinate and execute (and a very expensive minefield at that), which makes this story of a family’s tragic incident even more heartbreaking.

Guests at around a campfire at Fort Wilderness while on their Disney World vacation.
Credit: Disney

Initially reported by the Watford Observer, a man and his grandson were robbed of their passports and travel money just a month before their Disney World vacation.

The pair had just left a car park in Watford, United Kingdom when they had to pull over due to a punctured tire. Two other men saw they needed help and assisted with the breakdown, but that wasn’t all they were doing. The pair then took off with a bag containing five passports and £2,762 (approx. $3,420). It is believed that the assailants who took the belongings were the ones who initially punctured the tire and then laid in wait.

Crowds at Disney World's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Inside the Magic

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on the same day as the man’s grandson’s 11th birthday.

The boy’s mother told the Watford Observer that her family was “beyond gutted” and how the money was the result of years of her and her kids saving. The parent went on to add that she feels “unsafe,” and so do her children. Her daughter is asking if she will get her money back and if the people who stole the cash are going to come and take anything else.

Prince Charming's Regal Carrousel lit up at dusk by Cinderella Castle
Credit: Disney

The harrowing event has left the family abandoning their Walt Disney World vacation on May 14 even after paying £3,500 (approx. $4,335), all of which cannot be refunded.

The local police authorities released a statement on the robbery, saying:

“As they were changing the tyre, one man approached the vehicle to speak to the driver while another reportedly took a number of items from the boot before both left the scene.”

The new Magic Kingdom Central Plaza area between Main Street, U.S.A. and Cinderella Castle.
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney World Guest Says “Never Again” After Horrible Recent Experience

While the incident did not take place on Disney World property, the tragic event directly impacted the family’s future vacation to the Orlando Resort, forcing them to cancel their trip due to such a large portion of funds being stolen.

Have you ever had to cancel your Disney World vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!