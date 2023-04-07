Genie+ Remains at Record High, New Elevated Prices Imminent

In what seems like the new normal, Genie+ was listed today at $35, a new record high for the service, leading everyone to believe this might be the new price moving forward.

Let’s understand what led to this price hike and where things could go.

Genie+ Quickly Explained

As mentioned above, Genie+ is the paid version of Disney’s complimentary trip-planning service for Park Guests to use to do things like current or forecasted wait times for rides, see all the restaurants throughout each Disney Park, make dining reservations, get mobile Disney food orders, hold in virtual queues for certain attractions, and even get help from an AI system.

Now, Genie+ is the paid version where Guests reserve a specific time to arrive at their favorite attraction, bypass the regular stand-by lines, enter through the Lightning Lanes entrance, and get on their favorite rides without waiting as long as the posted time on the mobile app.

Recently, the price for Genie+ has only reached as high as $22, and I could purchase throughout the day without selling out. It seems now that things have drastically changed as the Genie+ service not only sold out in record time but also reached a new high of $35 for Park Guests.

Genie+ Record High Once Again at $35 Today

It seems that most of this week, if not all week, Genie+ has remained at the recently announced record high of $35 for the paid service, beating out the previous contender of $22.

Guests looking to be able to get in those Lightning Lane will probably be fueled with anger that they will be paying an arm and a leg for the chance to ride their favorite attractions faster.

But is this new price worth the opportunity to not wait in the regular stand-by lines for every ride and attraction? What is the cause of this sudden price hike, and could this mean even higher prices in the future for Genie+? Let’s find out below.

Here’s What Could Be Causing the Genie+ Record High

Spring and Easter break crowds are descending Disney World and other theme Parks across the country this week. But with Disney reigning King of the theme Parks, more families will be flocking to the four different Parks to get on their favorite rides and create new memories.

Lately, people have been taking to Twitter to post photos and video clips of the crowds in Disney World Parks. The groups are overwhelmingly big. But that’s to be expected during this time of year.

With the increase in families and kids pouring into the streets of every Disney Park, it’s no wonder Genie+ climbed to a new record high.

The influx of crowds most likely leads to the price increase of Disney’s paid service, which could mean an even higher one is on the way.

Higher Genie+ Prices Possible

With summer just around the corner for Disney, I’m sure the $35 price hike for Genie+ will pale compared to the potential price increase this summer once those crowds hit the Parks.

You heard it here. First, folks – Genie+ will beat their record of $35 by the end of summer 2023.

But I want to hear from you: what are your thoughts on Disney Genie+ being so high, and will the price increase even further? Let us know in the comments below.