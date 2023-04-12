Guest Refuses to Leave Disney World After Two-Decade-Long Vacation

A Walt Disney World vacation is often a special time for all that visit, but one Guest loved it so much that she refused to leave after spending 20 years on property.

Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) is beloved by many. From the four theme parks to the stunning Cinderella Castle shows, character meet and greets to world-class restaurants, Disney World is the heart of Disney Parks worldwide.

As The Walt Disney Company’s biggest Disney Resort, fans flock in their millions, often through Orlando International Airport (MCO), to experience a slice of the magic, even if that magic, according to some, has waned in recent years.

Following the reopening of the Disney World theme parks after the industry-wide pandemic shutdowns, Guests have questioned not only the magic of a Disney vacation but their very own loyalty to the House of Mouse brand. It’s true that many changes have been ushered in since 2020 that place more of a burden on Disney World Guests.

There are Park Pass reservations and Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane Selections, and the remaining presence of the virtual queue system for new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom’s latest effort, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

While contention about the above, and just the general uptick in the costliness for a Disney World vacation, has caused ripples in the Disney Park fandom, Guests do still visit the Central Florida Parks frequently. In fact, this one Guest refused to leave one Disney Resort after two decades.

Disney World features over 25 Resort hotels and accommodation options. Whether it’s Deluxe Hotels like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Moderate Resorts such as Disney’s Port Orleans — Riverside or Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Value options like Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort, the offering is vast and wide and aims to cater for all tastes and budgets.

One of the more unconventional types of accommodation at Disney World is The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. As one of the cheaper options on Disney World property, the Campsites allow Guests to be immersed in forests reminiscent of the American frontier. Even including wildlife like deer and armadillos, the Campsites are one of the more unique experiences that the Disney Park has to offer.

And one Guest just didn’t want to leave.

In a response to a thread that asked what the longest a Guest has stayed at Walt Disney World is, a response from lilmushumylilbooboo enlightened others about a woman who stayed at the Campsites for two decades. In part, they wrote about this unique Disney experience:

My parents are regulars at fort wilderness – a woman has lived there pretty much constantly for the last 20 years. Shes had to get the reservations herself online for each stay and she pays the standard rate – no discounts for long stays. she’s actually a vacation planner so she used that to continuously book her stays for years (decades) thru busy times. And the front desk joins the reservations and moves other people so she can stay in her spot… Has only moved spots twice as far as I know.

The comment goes on to say that the lady actually tried to sue Disney after they cleared out the Resort during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming she had rights to the spot based on how long she had been living at the Campsites.

The Campsites and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are just one of the vacation package options Disney offers and include various experiences like horseriding and archery, as well as being home to the extremely popular and recently-returned Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue — a dinner show by the Pioneer Hall Players amid all-you-eat fare; many fans make this a must-do on their Disney trip.

Would you ever stay for years on Disney World property? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

