For anyone looking for a getaway to a real American wilderness replete with deer, rabbits, ducks, and armadillos, Disney’s Fort Wilderness offers real-life Bambis and Thumpers for you to witness amid a pine and cypress forest evoking the classic landscape of the American frontier.

Fort Wilderness offers woodland trails to explore and get lost in. Unlike deserted back-country wilds, though, Disney’s Fort Wilderness also offers fun entertainment options for your whole family and lovely, decked-out cabins to rent. Chip and Dale couldn’t find more exciting wilderness accommodations if they looked.

While many choose to stay in the campsites at Fort Wilderness, where you can set up a tent or RV, the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort present a delightful alternative. There are also the Copper Creek Villas at Disney World to consider, located at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. They offer a different, more luxury experience but are still worth reading up on!

The Cabins at Fort Wilderness were awarded a Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor in 2021. They are perfect for anyone who loves the idea of camping and firing up a charcoal grill but who also wants the plush amenities and immersive world-building you associate with Disney.

Understandably, you have questions about them. Here are some answers.

Where the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are Located

Where in the Fort Wilderness Resort Area are the Cabins Located?

The address of the Cabins at Fort Wilderness is 4510 North Fort Wilderness Trail, Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Cabins are nestled on 750 acres of forest. They’re on the edge of the Resort, so be aware it’s a ride (consider renting a golf cart) to the center of Fort Wilderness.

At Fort Wilderness, you’ll feel fully immersed in nature. Trails have lovely names like Moccasin Trail, Peacock Pass, and Heron Hollow. But you’re also quite close to other Walt Disney World attractions, so you could stay in the Wilderness Cabins and then spend the day at EPCOT, for example, so you can go right from the American Frontier to the future… not to mention all the other EPCOT attractions like Frozen Ever After.

What Are Popular Attractions Near The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

The closest other Disney attractions and experiences to the Cabins are:

To get to EPCOT from the Fort Wilderness Cabins, you can take the EPCOT bus, leaving from the Fort Wilderness Outpost Depot. You can also make an adventure out of it by taking the boat to the Contemporary Resort and then by hopping on board the EPCOT Monorail. Fort Wilderness offers bus transportation to all Disney Parks, along with boat transportation to and from the Magic Kingdom.

P&J’s Southern Takeout is a great Old West eatery where a finger-lickin’ feast is right there for you to take home. Tasty vittles include pulled pork sandwiches, fried chicken dinners, and chocolate cake. If you can still go for a swim or bike ride after that, we salute you. But if you do want to work it off, you can consider going for a run at Disney World. You might not think of it as a running destination, but it’s actually full of fantastic trails (inside Fort Wilderness and outside of it).

You’re also only a six-minute drive away from Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, so you can go from hiking the American frontier life to lunch in New Orleans if you choose.

There are also more luxurious options available for Disney World and Fort Wilderness travelers, including Private Premium VIP tours and heading out to explore on a private boat.

How Far Are The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort from the Airport and Other Transit?

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are 9.9 miles from Kissimmee Gateway Airport and 15.3 miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO). From Orlando Airport, probably the most common airport that travelers fly into, you can take a bus, taxi, shuttle, or rent a car and drive.

Once you’re at Fort Wilderness, your transport options include renting bikes from the bike barn. The bike barn is a great option to enjoy the peace and serenity of Fort Wilderness at eye level.

What Makes The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Unique?

The uniqueness of the Cabins at Fort Wilderness really comes down to the options and range of experiences they make possible.

The Cabins have the woodsy charm and access to trail rides of cabins in the American West (say, Big Bear, California). In fact, Fort Wilderness is built on wetlands that are now protected, offering a haven to wildlife. And Fort Wilderness itself is quite large (three times the size of the Magic Kingdom!), so you and your family or friends can enjoy the feeling of being on a real camping trip, getting all the relaxation benefits of getting away from it all to enjoy some private downtime in nature. It also offers amenities like hot tubs and spas, fun activities for kids like gem mining, and tennis and volleyball courts.

The Cabins make life on your getaway easy. They all come with parking for cars and golf carts, which you can rent to zip around the property.

What are the Rooms Like at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

The rooms in the Cabins are designed to look authentically frontier-like, but they are also well-lit and high-ceilinged. They come with all the modern conveniences you would expect from a Disney Resort. They’re family-friendly, many complete with bunk beds and pull-out couches.

The Cabins are spacious and well-designed. Unlike real cabins in the American West, which can tend to the rustic (and not in the best way), the Fort Wilderness Cabins also have great kitchens with full-sized appliances, so you can feel at home and have a great time making dinner for your group — but you also have the option of exploring Disney World’s various dining possibilities, at Fort Wilderness and elsewhere. They are Cabins, at the end of the day, rather than all-inclusive hotel rooms, so you will want to remember to pack essentials for your family trip.

The thoughtful touches Disney has put into the Cabins, like their furniture, are what makes them completely winning. The chairs at the dining table look like they’re roughly hewn out of local wood by old prospector types. But if you try them, they’re actually well-cushioned and comfortable!

What Special Events Are Offered to Guests of The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

While many events have been impacted by COVID-19, the phased reopening of Disney offers hope that they’ll all return soon.

Outdoor movies are a fun part of the Fort Wilderness Resort, although Chip ‘n Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long is temporarily closed. You can pick up a S’mores pack from the Chuck Wagon near Pioneer Hall to make it a real outdoors experience. Pony rides and horse trails are available, a special treat for most city slickers. The Wilderness Back Trail Adventure guides you through nature the high-tech way, on a Segway® X2. Wagon Rides are available at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch. Crockett’s Craft Corner — Wine and Woodshop let Guests paint their own wooden artwork while enjoying some light snacks and a glass of wine.

The holidays are a special time, with Holiday Sleigh Rides on offer, and Guests getting into the swing of things by decorating their campsites and RVs. Most Fort Wilderness Guests are less interested in special events, though, and more attuned to activities like fishing, archery, and volleyball.

Why Do People Choose to Stay at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground?

Fort Wilderness offers a premium campsite experience, providing the best of both worlds. In Fort Wilderness, you can rough it pioneer-style but also come home to fresh grocery delivery.

If you love swimming pools, Fort Wilderness has you well-covered, with an array of recently-refurbished swimming options. Fort Wilderness also gives you great access to the rest of Disney World, though many Guests have such a great time in Fort Wilderness, they spend all their time there. There are a lot of different loops and areas to choose from, and many Fort Wilderness fans have a preferred campsite within the grounds. But it really comes down to what you’re looking for: more peace and quiet versus more social experiences around the picnic table.

Amenities at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

What Amenities Are Available for Large Families at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

Fort Wilderness is one of the best places for large families to stay at Disney World. Wilderness Cabins feature 1 queen bed, 1 bunk bed, and 1 double-sized sleeper sofa. Outdoor grilling is a fun way to spend time with the whole family, and activities like hiking and fishing are great fun for the whole (larger) family.

Of course, due to COVID-19, Fort Wilderness, like all Disney World attractions, is in the middle of a phased reopening. Best to check the site to see what amenities and attractions are available, and when. The good news is that if you’re a Guest at one of Disney’s Resorts, such as the Fort Wilderness Cabins, you can take advantage of Disney’s Park early access.

Additionally, there are so many options for outdoor activities at Fort Wilderness (archery, trail hikes, tennis, swimming) that there’s bound to be something for everyone. Cabins are large and spacious, but there are always things smart travelers do when checking in.

What Is the Pet Policy at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

Disney World’s Fort Wilderness is mostly pet-friendly. Make sure to reserve the pet-friendly cabins, and there’s an extra $50/night charge for canine buddies. Fort Wilderness offers a dog Park where you can walk your best friend, and many hiking trails are dog-friendly (and endorsed). Cats are not welcomed at Fort Wilderness, though.

What Grocery Delivery Options Are Available at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

You can also order groceries from Disney’s own delivery service or services like Garden Grocer and Magical Vacation Grocers. You can also get groceries delivered from Target. Look around to see which best serves your family’s dietary needs. For example, while Disney delivers, unfortunately, they don’t include fresh fruits or vegetables in their offerings. You could live on P&J’s Southern Takeout for your whole trip, but you’ll probably want some fresh fruit and veg for your family at some point!

Recreation and Dining Options for Guests Staying in Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

What Pools Are Available To Guests of The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

There are two great swimming (or rather, swimmin’) pool options. The Meadow Swimmin’ Pool is the largest, featuring a 67-foot-long corkscrew waterslide. For adults, there’s the peace of a whirlpool spa. Little Mouseketeers will enjoy the adjacent fort-themed water play area, with more kid-friendly waterslides. The Meadow’s Snack Bar features snacks like pepperoni pizza, turkey wraps, and all-beef hot dogs with chili and cheese.

The Wilderness Swimmin’ Pool is a quieter, more relaxing option but still features a whirlpool spa, so you get a mix of outdoorsy and contemporary relaxation. The Wilderness Swimmin’ Pool is also closer to the Cabins.

What Outdoor Activities Can You Do at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

Fort Wilderness is made for outdoor activities. We’ve mentioned a few already but just to recap, it’s full of:

Great trail hikes

Bike ride options

Jogging paths

Horse back and pony riding at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch

You can golf, grill outdoors, go swimmin’, or hone your tennis, volleyball, and archery skills. You can paint your own wooden art at Crockett’s Corner. And you can spend nights around a campfire toasting Smores, watching great Disney classics, or just counting the stars.

What Restaurants are Nearby The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

The Trail’s End Restaurant offers quality home-style cooking like waffles and smoked chicken in a buffet setting. Crockett’s Tavern is a frontier-inspired watering hole with drinks like Moonshine Mojitos (Ole Smoky White Lightnin’, fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Mint, and Soda Water) and Gullywhumpers (Ole Smoky White Lightnin’, Bols Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, and Cranberry Juice). The Chuck Wagon is an RV-style food truck offering camp-style classics, and P&J’s Southern Takeout offers hearty, stick-to-your-ribs fare.

There’s a lot to cover when it comes to Disney World’s Fort Wilderness, and you can read a complete guide here. And it’s not just Fort Wilderness itself. Disney’s 50th Anniversary, while impacted by COVID-19, offers a stunning array of new attractions. But if you’re looking for a mix of down-home fun and Disney gloss, consider the Cabins at Fort Wilderness!