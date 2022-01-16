Disney Guests See Rare Sight as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is Evacuated

Walt Disney World Resort is a place where memories are made that last a lifetime.

From incredible Resort hotel options to thrilling attractions at the Disney Parks and everything in between, there is something for everyone at Walt Disney World.

One of the newest attractions to hit the Disney Parks is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. In this 4D ride, Guests join Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant.

Even though the attraction is new, that does not mean it isn’t subject to malfunction from time to time.

TikTok user @samrose0308 recently posted a video where the ride didn’t necessarily go as planned.

In the above video, we can see Guests being evacuated from the ride and the lights turned on after a malfunction. This is a rare occurrence and seeing the ride with the lights turned on is something that most Guests cannot say they have seen. Of course, Disney Cast Members safely evacuated the Guests and got them back to the entrance of the ride and the TikToker points out they were given Lightning Lane passes because of the inconvenience.

Disney’s official description of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure reads:

A Recipe for Excitement

In this 4D ride experience, join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau's famous Paris restaurant. C'est magnifique! In addition to Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Guests who visit EPCOT have the opportunity to experience many other unique attractions including Spaceship Earth, Mission: Space, Frozen Ever After, Test Track, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros, Living with the Land, Journey into Imagination with Figment, Soarin' Around the World, and many more.