Disney World Sends Warning to Guests Staying at Deluxe Resort

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you should know about certain changes happening at some of its most popular destinations.

Of course, Disney Park Guests are keeping up with potential closures for their trips related to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Currently, Splash Mountain just closed down permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and TRON Lightcycle / Run is set to open on April 4, 2023. The biggest closure for maintenance at any of the Disney Parks is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which is closed indefinitely.

In addition, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is set to close down indefinitely this week, just as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopens after several months of refurbishment.

But, the theme parks aren’t the only places that have construction underway.

Disney is making changes at some of its most popular Resorts, including several deluxe Resort hotels. One of the most popular is Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Disney just filed a permit for mechanical work at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and there is a message warning Disney World Guests visiting the Resort that there will be a few changes on their visit.

Disney’s previous message to Guests staying at the Disney Resort can be read below:

“From January 9, 2023 through early April 2023, the feature pool and whirlpool spas will be closed for refurbishment. The water play area and Bay Lake Pool will remain open for your enjoyment. You may see and hear construction noise while this refurbishment is underway, but you should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

This construction is set to continue for another month, through April 2023, meaning that if you’re staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, there will be a few closures– like the feature pool and whirlpool spas– that could cause a slight inconvenience. The good news, however, is that these features will reopen soon and construction noise should be at a minimum.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is an ultra-modern Disney Resort hotel that allows Guests to discover award-winning dining, spectacular views, and dazzling pools. Whether you’re staying in the iconic A-frame Contemporary tower or the nearby Garden Wing, you can walk to the Magic Kingdom Park main gate or catch the Resort Monorail as it breezes through the tower. Inside, a 90-foot-tall mural by Disney Legend Mary Blair—responsible for the distinct look and feel of the “it’s a small world” attraction—celebrates the Grand Canyon and the American Southwest.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the construction taking place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.