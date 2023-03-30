World Turns on DeSantis as Disney Plays its Greatest Trick Yet In Reedy Creek Battle

The new rules forbid the district from using the Disney name or “fanciful characters such as Mickey Mouse” until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England.”

Both parties commented Wednesday afternoon, with board members promising legal action against The Mouse. “We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it,” board member Brian Aungst Jr. told the Sentinel. “It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.”

The Walt Disney Company claimed it did nothing wrong. “All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law,” they wrote in an unsigned statement.

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron Desantis praised the board’s decision to review the existing contracts: “An initial review suggests these agreements may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law. We are pleased the new governor-appointed board retained multiple financial and legal firms to conduct audits and investigate Disney’s past behavior.”

Another swing and a miss from Florida against Disney? Many Walt Disney World Resort fans say so. “I wonder if they were all giggling while signing this into effect,” Reddit user u/AftertheNightIWakeUp wrote. “Because this is some amazing sh*t they pulled off. No reason to fight it when they had this all set up.”

“The best part is that they are saying they did it in the open, with public comment, in meetings that anybody could attend,” u/ImaginaryDisplay3 agreed. “Whatever you think about the actual mechanics of what the legislature and DeSantis did, that’s a HUGE oversight and mistake on their part.”

Political cartoonist Mike Luckovich shared this image, a drawing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Mickey Mouse’s Central Florida trap:

These new rules were smoothly worked into existing contracts before the new board took over Reedy Creek Improvement District, making it an uphill battle for DeSantis and his crew.

The Royal Clause So what is the Royal Clause? And why are so many Disney Parks fans sharing King Charles III memes? The “royal lives clause” is a legal contract clause that allows terms to be set for the lifetime of any descendants of the current reigning monarch, plus 21 years. This renders The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District effectively powerless – except for road and municipal maintenance – for the lifetime of Ron DeSantis and most, if not all, of the United States politicians. Naturally, this turned into a meme competition on Twitter. “Princess Lilibet of Sussex, Meghan and Harry’s daughter, being the youngest descendant of King Charles, is about to save Disney America from De Santis and his Bigotry for years to come. All hail Princess Lilibet of Sussex, a true Disney Princess,” said @CarmenGranddau1: Princess Lilibet of Sussex, Meghan and Harry's daughter, being the youngest descendant of King Charles, is about to save Disney America from De Santis and his Bigotry for years to come. All hail Princess Lilibet of Sussex, a true Disney Princess. pic.twitter.com/7hkbjiAJxA — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) March 30, 2023 “I’m celebrating King Charles today. 👑,” said Nexstar reporter @ScottGustin, who wore an “I’m celebrating King Charles” button to Disneyland Park: I’m celebrating King Charles today. 👑 pic.twitter.com/D8oeLoZXWn — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 29, 2023

@IanBremmer shared an image of King Charles III wearing a balloon crown, writing:

crazy clause in disney declaration to circumvent desantis oversight…giving disney power ‘until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of king charles iii

“Breaking! Star Wars land will open at Walt Disney Studios Park 21 years after the death of King Charles’ last descendant!” said @imemegination, referring to the likely canceled Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Paris:

Breaking! Star Wars land will open at Walt Disney Studios Park 21 years after the death of King Charles' last descendant! pic.twitter.com/Cft7N6rwEH — Imemegination (@imemegination) March 30, 2023

In Defense of Gov. DeSantis vs. Disney

Of course, this all started with the backlash against Disney for the company’s silence on DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek remained quiet on the bill throughout Disney Park fan and Cast Member protests, eventually speaking out against the law and promising to pause political donations to its supporters.

These supporters praised the board members who plan to see outside counsel and take legal action against The Mouse. “So petty and spiteful,” said Reddit user u/Gabagool1987. “No surprise this company is crashing and burning.”

On Twitter, many bashed Disney Parks fans for defending a massive corporation. “You’re literally cheering on a mega-corp owned by billionaires against a democratically elected governor,” @VentureCoMining wrote:

You’re literally cheering on a mega-corp owned by billionaires against a democratically elected governor. — Winston “Hopeful Universalist” Smith, “PhD”. (@VentureCoMining) March 30, 2023

“I find it really odd that people are excited and cheering on that a large multi-billion, for-profit conglomerate company is able to own the government and control laws and regulations that pertain to them and all the common folk,” @Namtoshi69 agreed:

I find it really odd that people are excited and cheering on that a large multi-billion, for-profit conglomerate company is able to own the government and control laws and regulations that pertain to them and all the common folk. — Namtoshi (@Namtoshi69) March 29, 2023

